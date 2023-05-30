European women entrepreneurs share their success stories with businesswomen in Sharjah

Discussion sessions on growth strategies, the business system and the integrated infrastructure in the emirate

Sharjah: Opening new avenues of cooperation and knowledge-sharing, members of the Sharjah Businesswomen Council (SBWC) met with the visiting delegation from the European Women's Association (EWA) exchanging expertise and forging partnerships with women entrepreneurs from over 04 countries.

The event, titled 'Women Invest in Women’, held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, showcased a unique opportunity for business women to gain a comprehensive overview of Sharjah’s business ecosystem, infrastructure, and services, while serving as a foundation to realise their objectives and ambitions, ensuring their active participation across diverse business domains.

Held in the presence of Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBWC, and HE Yulia Stark, President of EWA and head of the visiting delegation, the networking opportunity also held two panel discussions that served towards building a stronger global network of empowered women, driving progress in diverse industries.

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi highlighted the council's steadfast commitment to fostering international collaboration and empowering its members through the exchange of experiences. “SBWC is dedicated to unveiling captivating success stories from around the globe to serve as gateways to future partnerships for Emirati businesswomen. Hosting this businesswomen-centric delegation from Europe serves as a tangible manifestation of the council's unwavering dedication to expanding horizons, promoting innovation, and unlocking new avenues for the triumph of its members. By establishing solid foundations for future cooperation, the SBWC is poised to unlock greater opportunities for its members on a global scale, ensuring their resounding success in international markets.”

Yulia Stark, President of EWA, expressed her appreciation for Sharjah's warm embrace three years ago, which promised to connect them with talented women in this vibrant city. Reflecting on the sustainability mindset of women, Yulia highlighted their unwavering dedication to prioritizing the welfare of future generations. Despite their immense talent, it is disheartening to witness women receiving a mere two percent of venture capital funding, a discrepancy that poses a genuine concern given the abundance of untapped talent driven by a profound commitment to sustainability.

"We are here today to forge connections, cultivate relationships, and explore partnerships. EWA is establishing an investment fund empowering women of all nationalities with sustainable projects. Our gratitude to Sharjah and SBWC for this exceptional opportunity to foster strong relationships with remarkable women."

Looking at the larger picture

At the panel session titled 'Lessons Learned from Scaling Globally,’ women entrepreneurs shared their experiences and expertise in growing their businesses, navigating international trade, accelerating business growth, and developing agile strategies to achieve business goals. Moderated by Yulia Stark, the discussion brought together Sultan Al Habsi, Founder and CEO of Al Nokhba Group, alongside Mihaela Tudor, Founder and CEO of Tudor Communication, and Genoveva Turcu, Founder and CEO of Association for Bilateral Economic Promotion Romania Arab Emirates.

Panelists lauded the UAE’s remarkable ability to adapt swiftly to emerging trends, stressing on the UAE’s proactive utilisation of cutting-edge technologies, propelling the nation to the forefront of fostering growth and supporting businesses. They highlighted how businesses, particularly startups, improvised and harnessed the power of networks to extend their reach and access untapped markets during the pandemic. They asserted that effective communication, coupled with the provision of distinctive products, exceptional customer engagement, and strong branding, play indispensable roles in nurturing trust and confidence.

Future-proof solutions

In another panel discussion 'Mapping out Sharjah's Business Ecosystem', moderated by Mai Bin Hadda, Head of International Cooperation at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speakers, Mariam Rashid Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC; Mishal Tassadaq, Strategy Associate Director at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); and Aisha Ali Al Khayyal, from Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), shared valuable insights into the opportunities and resources available in Sharjah for business growth and innovation, especially those catering to female entrepreneurs and business women to launch their ventures and support them through their journeys towards success.