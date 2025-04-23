Kuwait City — In a collaborative effort to foster cross-cultural business engagement, AmCham Kuwait, the British Business Forum Kuwait, Canadians in Kuwait, German Business Council Kuwait, Indian Business and Professional Council Kuwait, Lebanese Business Council Kuwait, and the Portuguese Business Council Kuwait successfully co-hosted the Inter-Council Speed Networking Event at the Park Inn by Radisson.

The dynamic, in-person gathering brought together professionals from a wide range of industries for an engaging and fast-paced networking experience. Designed to maximize interactions in a short timeframe, the event allowed participants to efficiently connect with multiple businesses and industry leaders, fostering new partnerships and business opportunities.

Attendees also enjoyed an exciting raffle draw featuring a diverse array of prizes, including dining experiences at Crowne Plaza’s Ayam Zaman and Al Noukhaza restaurants, complimentary meals at Holiday Inn’s Tang Chao, Al Diwan’s Seafood Night, and Friday Brunch. Additional prizes included KD 25 gift vouchers from Mezzan Pharmacy, luxury accessories from Alshaya’s Next, one-night stays at Park Inn by Radisson, a curated selection of home appliances and healthy snacks from UTC, and a deluxe overnight stay with breakfast for two at Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

Events like this play a crucial role in connecting different business sectors and providing members of the business councils with unique opportunities to network beyond the scope of traditional events. By promoting fast-paced networking and strategic collaborations, the Inter-Council Speed Networking Event highlights the importance of united efforts in advancing B2B deals and businesses in Kuwait.