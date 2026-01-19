Chairman and CEO Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil announces major frontliner recognition fund during leadership address in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: What was planned as a leadership address became an emotional moment for thousands of healthcare workers as Burjeel Holdings Chairman and CEO Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil announced AED 15 million financial recognition fund during a Group-wide town hall attended by more than 8,500 employees at Etihad Arena.

The gathering marked a first-of-its-kind moment in the UAE, with one of the country’s largest CEO-led employee town halls bringing together frontline staff, clinicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and support teams under one roof. Midway through the address, employees’ phones began buzzing with SMS notifications confirming their inclusion in the newly launched BurjeelProud recognition initiative, prompting sustained applause across the arena.

“This is not a reward for a department. This is not tied to conditions. This is not because you asked. This is because you are the people on the ground,” Dr. Shamsheer told employees.

AED 15 Million Surprise for Frontliners

Close to 10,000 frontline employees will benefit from the first phase of the initiative, covering nearly 85 percent of Burjeel Holdings’ nursing, allied health, patient care, operations, and support workforce. The financial recognition is expected to be equivalent to approximately half a month to one month of basic salary, depending on role and category.

“This country gave us the opportunity to grow. And when a country gives you that opportunity, you carry a responsibility to give back with action,” he said.

He described frontliners as central to Burjeel’s identity and future direction. “I will not be able to stand here if you are not there on the ground,” he told employees.

The announcement came as a surprise to many in attendance, with several frontline staff seen emotional as the timing and message became clear. “It was a real surprise. It felt like a moment for all of us on the frontline,” said one nurse after the event.

The recognition initiative forms part of Burjeel Holdings’ next phase of growth, Burjeel 2.0, with a focus on execution, accountability, and people-led growth.

Burjeel Medical City to Evolve into Next-gen Ecosystem

The address also outlined Burjeel’s 2030 vision for Burjeel Medical City (BMC), which will evolve into a next-generation medical city ecosystem in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. The expansion aims to move beyond a traditional hospital model by integrating complex clinical care with research, medical education, rehabilitation, and patient-centered living environments.

“I still remember standing with a small model of Burjeel Medical City and sharing that vision with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit years ago. It was only a dream then. Today, it stands as one of the most important healthcare institutions in the region,” Dr. Shamsheer said.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term healthcare strategy, the BMC vision includes an advanced academic medical model combining patient care, education, and research, alongside specialized institutes such as sports medicine and rehabilitation services.