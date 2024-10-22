Riyadh: As part of its expansion in Saudi Arabia, Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, introduced two pioneering healthcare solutions at the Global Health Exhibition 2024. The Group unveiled Alkalma, a mental health and well-being platform, and Burjeel One, a specialized network of day surgery centers. Both initiatives align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and are set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region. Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, briefed His Excellency Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, Minister of Health of Saudi Arabia, on the new initiatives at the Global Health Exhibition.

Alkalma, born from a strategic joint venture between Burjeel Holdings and Colombia-based healthcare leader Keralty, marks a new chapter in mental health services. Integrating value-based care with specialized primary centers and health risk management, Alkalma is debuting in Saudi Arabia with an ambitious goal of reaching nearly 30 million patients across MENA over the next decade. Alkalma will enhance preventive care, manage health risks, and reduce hospitalizations, all while delivering a comprehensive care ecosystem.

Burjeel One, a specialized network of day surgery centers, was also revealed at the exhibition, addressing the increasing demand for high-quality same-day medical services. These centers will offer minimally invasive procedures across key specialties such as oncology, advanced gynecology, orthopedics, and neurology. By incorporating advanced robotics and cutting-edge technologies, the first two Burjeel One centers, set to open in Riyadh by 2025, will ensure that patients receive world-class care without the need for prolonged hospital stays.

At the exhibition, visitors were given insight into how Alkalma and Burjeel One is supporting the Kingdom’s shift towards a comprehensive healthcare model.

“The launch of Alkalma and Burjeel One reflects our commitment to transforming healthcare in the region by integrating advanced technologies and value-based care models. These initiatives address the growing need for accessible mental health services and specialized ambulatory care while aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The unveiling of Alkalma and Burjeel One builds on the success of PhysioTherabia, Saudi Arabia’s largest and fastest-growing physiotherapy network, which has expanded to 28 centers since its launch in 2023. These new services will enhance the network, offering integrated care from mental health to specialized surgery and rehabilitation.

Participating under the theme ‘Making Space for Innovation,’ Burjeel Holdings showcased its commitment to advancing healthcare at the Global Health Exhibition. Attendees experienced live demos of advanced physiotherapy equipment, while Burjeel highlighted its expertise in complex care across specialties like fetal medicine, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics, and cardiovascular care.

During their visit to Burjeel’s booth, H.E. Dr. Majid Al-Fayyadh, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aali, Assistant Minister of Health; H.E. Dr. Ibrahim Alomar, Assistant Deputy Minister for Health Investment, Private Sector Participation (PSP), Ministry of Health; H.E. Dr. Khaled Alabdulkareem, Assistant Deputy Minister for Primary Health Care, Ministry of Health; and H.E. Dr. Shabab Al Ghamdi, General Secretary of CCHI, were introduced to the new brands the Group is launching in the Kingdom.