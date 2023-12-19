Experts stress collaboration and innovation are key to progress

Washington DC: The 10th anniversary of the Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference, held in partnership with Foreign Policy, brought together leading global experts to tackle the complex challenges of cancer care, emphasizing the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration. With cancer claiming millions of lives globally, disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income countries, the conference underscored the urgency of international action and equity in access to life-saving treatments.

Dr. Catharine Young, Assistant Director for Cancer Moonshot Engagement and Policy at the White House, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in achieving the Cancer Moonshot’s ambitious goal of a 50% reduction in cancer deaths within 25 years.

Congressman Mike Kelly, Co-Chair of the U.S. Congressional Cancer Caucus, stressed the critical role of Congress in supporting research and patient care, advocating for funding for the National Cancer Institute and addressing access and affordability challenges. He emphasized the need to “connect people” and consider human experience. Hannah Adams, a pediatric cancer survivor, reminded the audience that “the most effective advocates put a face and a name to the child of cancer.”

The Future of Cancer Care panel delved into the potential of AI, equity considerations, and global access. Dr. Danielle Bitterman, Radiation Oncologist and AI Researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, emphasized AI’s potential to democratize care, while Dr. Jason Hipp, Chief Digital Innovation Officer for Mayo Collaborative Services, stressed the need for diverse data sets to ensure fairness and high-quality care for all.

Dr. Anshu Jain, Chief Medical Officer at Aster Insights, illustrated the need for equal access through the analogy of a “tall and short person reaching for a table of treatments.”

Felicia Gorordo, Alternate Executive Director for the United States, World Bank Group, highlighted the World Bank’s commitment to integrating digital health and access in its programs.

The health equity panel focused on practical solutions. Manan Shah, Vice President of Global Health Equity & Policy Partnerships at Bristol Myers Squibb, advocated for considering the social determinants of health and factors leading patients to seek care. Gary A. Puckrein, President and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum, emphasized the need for scalable models for quality care in vulnerable communities.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, highlighted the current period as “never been a better time to address cancer” due to increased post-pandemic resilience and health awareness. He emphasized the need for inclusion, closing health equity gaps, and increased data, technology, and training to overcome challenges.

Dr. Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, emphasized partnering with patients and advocates to overcome barriers.

Dr. Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director, Health, Nutrition & Population and the Global Financing Facility at the World Bank, stressed the lack of a single solution to the global funding gap.

The Burjeel Holdings Oncology Conference served as a powerful call to action, urging individuals to support research, advocate for patient-centered policies, and raise awareness.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the MENA region. With a network of 68 assets, including 16 hospitals and 30 medical centers, pharmacies and other allied services, the Group provides the highest standard of patient care. Burjeel Medical City, its flagship facility, is the UAE’s first ESMO-accredited Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care Center and a leader in cancer care in the region.