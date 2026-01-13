DOHA, Qatar: (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne concluded a successful participation in the 2025 edition of Qatar International Exhibition for Travel & Tourism that took place from November 24th to 26th, reinforcing its position as one of Switzerland’s most desired luxury destinations for GCC travellers seeking privacy, nature, and multifaceted travel experiences.

Across the three-day event, Managing Director Chris K. Franzen together with Hotel Manager Dominik Stalder represented the resort on-ground in Doha, meeting travel partners, media and industry leaders to discuss how Bürgenstock Resort is evolving under their leadership – not only preserving Swiss heritage, but also shaping a modern luxury model increasingly aligned with the preferences of Gulf travellers.

Bürgenstock Resort’s presence at QTM underscores its commitment to deepening regional partnerships and enhancing GCC focused guest experiences. Franzen and Stalder reflected on how the resort continues to expand its offering for GCC guests including elevated dining experiences suitable for halal-sensitive guests, more wellness-focused journeys through the Alpine Spa, and enhanced hospitality for extended family stays.

As part of the exhibition, Franzen and Stalder also took the stage as official panel speakers at QTM 2025. The panel titled "(Mega) Events: Catalyst for Progress or Costly Spectacle?" explored the long-term legacy of large-scale events and their impact on tourism. Franzen’s participation reflected Bürgenstock Resort’s growing role not only as a luxury retreat, but as a hub for global dialogue and strategic tourism insight. Stalder, with his strong F&B background, shared the resort’s insights during the panel “Flavors of heritage: Gastronomy as a bridge for intercultural exchange and a driver for change” and reflected on the topics of food as cultural diplomacy, Swiss culinary heritage in a global context and sustainability on a plate.

The winter season remains one of the strongest travel periods from the Gulf into Switzerland, and Bürgenstock Resort continues to experience year-on-year growth from the region. Families, couples and long-stay travellers increasingly choose the resort for its discreet luxury, private wellness environment, and ease of access through major international gateways. QTM 2025 reflected that momentum, acting as both an invitation to future travellers and a foundation for stronger partnerships across the region as the resort enters one of its most active booking periods.

