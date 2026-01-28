Kuwait: In its latest effort to foster health and wellness and encourage residents of Kuwait to engage in meaningful social experiences, Burgan Bank sponsored Fohgah’s Picnic (Nuzhat Fohgah), a curated picnic experience at the crossover between lifestyle, food, and community building. The weekend outdoor event, organized by Fohgah app, took place at Al-Shaheed Park, one of Kuwait’s most beautiful nature destinations,the event witnessed attendance that exceeded expection from visitors including friends and families of varied ages.

This sponsorship echoes Burgan Bank’s dedication to supporting its community’s development on different fronts as part of its comprehensive strategy for social responsibility. In addition, it expands on the Bank’s commitment to engraining environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into its operations to guarantee sustainable growth that reflects positively on society, natural environment, and the economy as part of Burgan Bank’s ongoing support for Kuwait Vision 2035.

“We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Fogah app and our sponsorship of their iconic events and experiences that individuals can easily book and participate in through the app, in line with the Bank's digital transformation strategy,” said Ms. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Senior Manager Media Relations and CSR Communications at Burgan Bank. “The Fohgah Picnic is an ideal example of the social events that revive that simple joy of spending time with friends and family amidst nature, enhancing community cohesion and strengthening bonds between community members. Our mission to reinforce a healthy lifestyle in Kuwait and to pay attention to community members’ wellness by encouraging them to disconnect from electronic devices and reconnect with loved ones and with nature, engaging in activities and games, and building lasting memories.”

On his part, Mr. Bader Al-Sumait, Co-founder of Fohgah, said: “I would like to thank our supportive partners at Burgan Bank for continuing to be part of our ongoing success as we create new spaces and design new events where people of Kuwait can explore hobbies, engage with Kuwaiti culture and heritage, and most importantly refuel their mental and physical energy. With the everyday pace speeding up, it is important to design events that invite people to slow down and find pleasure in the uninterrupted company of family and friends.”

Under the sponsorship’s umbrella, Burgan Bank offered its employees to attend the picnic as volunteers, extending their yearlong efforts for fostering a work environment that prioritizes mental and physical wellbeing as well as genuine human connection outside of the professional context. This aligns with the Bank’s mission to be an employer of choice, committed to remaining a certified Great Place to Work®.

In addition to providing pre-booked allotted spaces for each group of participants, the event featured a wide range of interactive activities and workshops for different ages and interests with day-long entertainment, music and sport, with the attendance and participation of a number of Burgan Bank employees and customers. The picnic also hosted local vendors from various fields and small retail businesses.

Burgan Bank representatives at the event also played an important role in spreading vital banking tips and financial literacy advice, in line with the Bank’s ongoing contribution to the “Let’s Be Aware” (Diraya) bank awareness campaign, supervised by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), with the support and participation of Kuwaiti banks. Conversations with the picnic attendees included information about the Bank’s latest offerings and bespoke services as well as tips on secure online banking and precautions against financial fraud.

Fohgah is a Kuwait-based application that allows people to explore and book exciting experiences and spaces across Kuwait. Designed to bring communities together, the platform offers a wide range of workshops, events, and bookable spaces for social gatherings, celebrations, and creative activities. Founded by Mohammad Al-Mashan, Abdulaziz Al-Mershed, Bader Al-Sumait, and Hamad Al-Otaibi, Fohgah aims to redefine how people in Kuwait discover leisure by making meaningful, engaging, and community-driven experiences easily accessible.

Burgan Bank upholds its commitment to its social role by organizing diverse events and activities aimed at bringing together members of the community of all ages in an atmosphere that combines entertainment and education, allowing them to enjoy inspiring and meaningful experiences that enhance awareness and support the spirit of community participation, in line with the Bank's values ​​and vision of contributing positively to building a more cohesive and sustainable society.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.