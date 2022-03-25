Running for 15 days from this weekend, people can win exclusive Free Fire x BTS merchandise, and take pictures with BTS in the photo booth

Dubai: Free Fire is hosting exclusive on-ground activation zones at popular public places in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Morocco starting this weekend to celebrate its collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS.

Located at Riyadh’s Riyadh Front Saudi, Cairo’s Mall of Egypt, and Casablanca’s Morocco Mall, Free Fire users and BTS fans can visit these zones to participate in a variety of activities and claim exciting collaboration-exclusive merchandise. These zones will be open between 24 March to 2 April at Riyadh Front Saudi, 25 March to 9 April at the Mall of Egypt, and 26 March to 10 April at Morocco Mall.

To enter the booth, visitors must have registered an account on Free Fire and this applies to both who have pre-registered to visit the booth on the website and passerby. Pre-registrations are highly suggested as pre-registered visitors are guaranteed quicker entry into the zone.

With the special green-screen background photobooth, Free Fire users and BTS fans can look forward to taking pictures together with Free Fire x BTS elements on one screen. Visitors then can get the physical copy on-site, and download the digital version via [website] where they can edit with special BTS stickers. On top of that visitors can also play the Spin The Wheel game to win exclusive Free Fire x BTS merchandise.

Free Fire's collaboration with BTS seeks to continue winning the hearts and minds of hundreds of millions worldwide and is part of the title’s commitment to enhance the online gaming and consumer experience across the MENA region and all over the world.

More details about the BTS x Free Fire collaboration will be shared in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.