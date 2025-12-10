Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 is not only the world’s largest debut media event — it is fast becoming one of the most interactive. Across ADNEC’s expansive halls, visitors are queuing at activation booths that turn the Summit into a playground of discovery, imagination, and pure creative experimentation.

Spread across the venue, each booth offers a different window into the future of media, content, and digital expression. Volunteers animate the spaces, drawing in curious attendees with the promise of tactile, tech-driven experiences that they can snap, record, play, remix and take home.

One of the most popular stops is the Media Persona booth, where visitors answer 12 rapid-fire questions from the film and media world. From what makes a movie memorable to how stories build impact, the booth analyses choices to reveal whether you are a storyteller, a reporter, a curator or something in between — complete with a personality breakdown that feels surprisingly psychological.

At the Choose Your Background station, guests step into digital scenes ranging from desert landscapes to Islamic architecture to red-carpet glamour, capturing moments from the Summit against cinematic backdrops.

Next door, Join the Spotlight steals attention with a giant screen that broadcasts a visitor’s soundless video after speaking into a mic a playful nudge that reminds them they “just changed the game.”

Crowds are also gravitating toward Over the Noise, an AI-powered podcast booth where a holographic host conducts a remarkably natural conversation. The AI asks questions, listens, and adapts — offering a glimpse of what intimate digital dialogue may look like in the coming era.

For those drawn to reflection over adrenaline, A Bridge Through Time provides a nostalgic sanctuary. Inside a room lined with vintage televisions, visitors watch iconic ads, classic clips, and media moments from across eras and regions — a quiet antidote to the Summit’s high energy.

Youth visitors, meanwhile, are flooding the giant screens of Mega Pac-Man and Mega Tetris, battling ghosts and building perfect lines as they blow off steam between sessions.

My Sound is another favourite, inviting guests to mix, match, and layer music across eras and genres like a DJ. The final track is sent directly to their phone via QR code — a personalised audio souvenir.

At the BRIDGE Studio, a full cinematic setup awaits. With a Godox KNOWLED LiteFlow 50 reflector, a director’s chair, guitar props, and social-media icon cubes, the studio allows visitors to shoot photos and videos under professional lighting conditions.

And while many booths look to the future, Origin of Content transports visitors far into the past — straight into a Stone Age cave. Using modern tools, guests create digital sketches that transform instantly into ancient-style cave art, blending technology with humanity’s earliest storytelling impulses.

These activations together capture the spirit of BRIDGE Summit 2025: a place where creativity, technology, curiosity, and community meet — and where visitors do not simply attend an event, but experience it.