Prominent oncologists, gynecologist, plastic surgeons, top management from UAE’s leading organizations, including both government and private entities convene to spotlight breast cancer mitigation at Pink Warriors Event

Dubai, UAE: The grand success of the recent Pink Warriors event, hosted by HEALTH Magazine, marked a significant milestone in the UAE’s commitment to breast cancer awareness and mitigation. The event concluded on a high note at the prestigious Shangri-la Hotel, Dubai, bringing together a network of prominent oncologists, gynecologists, plastic surgeons, and healthcare professionals from leading government and private organizations in the UAE.

The event's highlight was the thought-provoking panel discussions, which not only provided a comprehensive 360-degree perspective but also shared valuable insights from breast cancer survivors. Distinguished speakers, including Ashraf Mallak, AVP & Managing Director of MSD for GCC, Dr. Deborah Mukherji, Medical Oncology Consultant at the CMC Hospital, and Kate Hoffman, Group Chief Nursing Officer at NMC HealthCare, were joined by Pink Warriors Shivani Radia, a former director with Deloitte, and Jennifer Croes, Conservation Scientist. The lineup also included Mitun De Sarkar, a Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist from Northwest Clinic and CEO of Simply Healthy, along with Mahesh Balani, the Chief Operating Officer of InsuranceMarket.ae, who each provided invaluable insights during the event. The esteemed presence of Chief Guest, HE. Dr. Mouza Al Ameri, Breast Oncoplastic surgeon at Tawam Hospital (Al Ain), and the inspiring keynote delivered by acclaimed actor, author, and cancer survivor Lisa Ray, added a distinguished touch to the event.

Dr. Mouza Al Ameri emphasized the significance of Pink Warriors as a premier platform fostering collaboration among healthcare experts, decision-makers, and industry leaders, advocating for innovative solutions in breast cancer awareness and management.

"We were thrilled to join hands with Health Magazine for their inspiring annual 'Pink Warriors event.' This remarkable occasion saw profound dialogues unravel, shedding light on the courageous journeys of breast cancer patients and survivors, narrated from their unique perspectives,” Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director of MSD GCC, said.

“At MSD, our commitment lies in nurturing meaningful partnerships that empower the voices of cancer patients and drive awareness of the importance of early detection. Our dedication extends to our active involvement in the WHO's Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI), established in 2021. With an ambitious mission to curtail global breast cancer by an annual rate of 2.5 percent, we aim to save 2.5 million lives worldwide over a 20-year period,” he continued.

Collaborating partners for the Pink Warriors event included prominent names, such as Friends of Cancer Patients, Pink Caravan, MSD, NMC Healthcare, Thumbay University Hospital, Clemenceau Medical Centre, Orchid Fertility Clinic, Life Medical Center, the Healthy Home, Newby Tea, F&P.ae and Mrs. Rekha Gandhi, serving as catalysts for meaningful dialogue and comprehensive education on breast cancer awareness. Their support and commitment have contributed to the event's success and paved the way for a more informed and engaged community in the fight against breast cancer.

"It's crucial for all of us to unite in the battle against cancer. This challenge doesn't solely belong to governments, international organizations, or corporations, but also to communities and individuals. Breast cancer remains one of the most significant challenges of our time, and it's essential for each one of us to contribute to the fight in our own way. Pink Warriors provided an excellent platform to address this challenge collectively and stand united for the cause," said Nousheen Salma, Director, Thumbay Media.