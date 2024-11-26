The Brand Booster Show concluded its two-day event filled with creativity and excellence, successfully achieving its goals of supporting emerging and professional designers from the Gulf region and beyond, while promoting the concept of sustainable fashion. Held in Dubai on November 18th and 19th, the show attracted a wide array of buyers, boutique owners, and e-commerce platforms, providing participating designers with exceptional opportunities to showcase their creations and connect with industry leaders.

This year’s edition was marked by the participation of 32 designers from Gulf countries, alongside international talents from Spain and Canada. The designers captivated the audience with their unique creations, reflecting cultural diversity and artistic creativity. Among the most notable achievements were several collaboration agreements between designers and buyers, paving the way for these designers to launch their products on a larger scale, In addition to organizing fashion shows for each participating brand, attended by media and buyers, the designers showcased stunning collections that reflected the latest fashion trends and global movements. The innovative designs, blending artistic creativity with sustainability, captured the attention of all present, highlighting the unique contributions of each brand to the industry.

Commenting on the event, Yasser Al-Beer, co-founder of the Brand Booster Show, said: "Brand Booster Show represents an ambitious vision to offer real support to emerging and professional designers in the region and around the world. We aim to create a platform that not only allows them to showcase their creativity but also to connect with key personalities and organizations in the fashion industry. The tremendous success we’ve achieved this year reflects the importance of this initiative and confirms the pivotal role Brand Booster Show can play in turning designers' dreams into reality. For us, this event is the starting point to empower talents and drive them towards success on both the local and global levels."

In addition, Geraldine Laborie, co-founder of the Brand Booster Show, stated: "At Brand Booster Show, our goal has always been to highlight designers who combine innovation with responsibility. It has become essential today to embrace sustainable practices in the fashion industry, and this year’s Brand Booster Show embodied that idea. We are proud to share this platform with talented designers who are committed to creating pieces that combine elegance with environmental preservation. We believe that sustainability is not just a trend, but the future of fashion, and we are committed to continuing to support designers who reflect this concept in their creations."

One of the highlights of this year’s show was the emphasis on sustainable fashion. Designers presented innovative pieces made with eco-friendly materials and techniques, reflecting their commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry. This success marks an important step toward building a sustainable and diverse fashion community that supports creativity and enhances excellence.