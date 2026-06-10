Kuwait City: As part of its commitment to develop an integrated investment environment and equip Kuwaiti capital market participants with the tools and knowledge needed to engage with advanced financial products, Boursa Kuwait organized a webinar on fixed-income instruments on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, in collaboration with the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait. The initiative reflects the strategic partnership between institutions united by a shared vision to build a more knowledgeable and capable investment community.

The webinar comes at a significant moment for Kuwait's fixed income landscape as it follows the issuance of Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Resolution No. 38/2026, which established a comprehensive regulatory framework for fixed-income instruments, including bonds and sukuk, on Boursa Kuwait and created a platform to list and trade domestic and foreign issuances for the first time.

The new framework governs the full lifecycle of these instruments, from listing and daily trading through to early redemption or maturity, and introduces a dedicated trading board for bonds and sukuk, separate from equities.

These developments represent a significant addition to the Kuwaiti capital market and a pivotal step toward diversifying its investment instruments in line with international best practices.

Awareness of fixed-income instruments has become a structural necessity. While the regulatory framework has laid the foundations for the platform, financial education initiatives play a vital role in translating this infrastructure into an active investment reality that the market can understand, adopt and engage with efficiently.

From Theory to Practical Application

The webinar was delivered by Mr. Rob Langrick, Chief Product Advocate at the CFA Institute in New York, who guided participants through the core concepts, frameworks and analytical tools covered in the CFA curriculum, with a particular focus on the mechanics of fixed-income markets and their practical applications globally.

The session also covered several core concepts that form the foundations of fixed-income analysis, including:

Yield curves, how to read them and how they can be used to assess economic expectations and investment decisions.

Duration and its role in measuring sensitivity to changes in interest rates and managing portfolio risk.

Credit risk and the analytical tools used to assess the creditworthiness of issuers.

Bond pricing mechanisms and the factors that determine fair value under changing market conditions.

In addition, a Bloomberg terminal was used throughout the session to demonstrate how these principles apply in real market conditions, giving participants direct exposure to the world's leading fixed-income data platform and bridging the gap between academic concepts and the requirements of real-world professional practice.

Institutional commitment to empowering participants through knowledge

Commenting on the webinar, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Naser Mishari Al-Sanousi, said:

“Boursa Kuwait believes that knowledge is a fundamental pillar in the development of the Kuwaiti capital market and a key enabler of its ability to keep pace with global transformations and accommodate new asset classes. Our commitment extends to all market participants, from students taking their first steps in their investment journey to experienced professionals seeking to develop their knowledge and enhance their readiness to engage with more diverse and advanced financial instruments.”

Al-Sanousi emphasized that Boursa Kuwait seeks to enable investors, market participants and professionals to understand fixed-income instruments better and grasp their associated risks and opportunities, to foster more informed and efficient investment decision-making. He added:

“This initiative reflects the strength of the long-standing strategic partnership between Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait, which has contributed over the past years to delivering educational programs, knowledge initiatives and professional development opportunities for Kuwait’s investment community. Through these partnerships, we continue to support the development of a more knowledgeable, efficient and resilient capital market, serving investors, issuers and the national economy.”

Understanding fixed-income: risk, return and market practice

Highlighting the link between theory and professional practice, Mr. Rob Langrick, Chief Product Advocate at the CFA Institute, said:

“Fixed-income instruments are a fundamental component in building investment portfolios, given their role in financing governments and companies, providing more stable sources of income and supporting long-term wealth preservation. Despite their importance, the asset class remains less understood by a wide segment of retail investors, particularly in emerging markets, which has a direct impact on the quality of investment decision-making. A sound understanding of fixed-income concepts is essential for assessing risk and return in a balanced manner.

Langrick noted that the webinar was specifically designed to develop skills in this area by combining theoretical concepts with the practical tools and analytical frameworks used by CFA charterholders in professional practice. These were linked to real data from Bloomberg to provide a learning experience closely connected to actual market applications.

Capacity building and integration of financial expertise

This webinar builds on the memorandum of understanding signed between Boursa Kuwait and the CFA Institute in October 2025, as well as the agreement signed with CFA Society Kuwait in 2018, which aim to enrich Boursa Academy content and organize awareness and training programs.

These agreements enable the institutions to combine their expertise in financial services and provide educational content for those seeking to learn more about investing, including information that helps investors assess opportunities and make informed investment decisions, in addition to educational materials such as videos, infographics and presentations.

Commenting on the partnership, CFA Society Kuwait President Mrs. Amina Abotalaf said:

“This webinar reflects the importance of partnerships between financial and professional institutions in enhancing financial literacy and developing the capabilities of participants in the Kuwaiti capital market. Through our collaboration with Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait seek to provide educational and training content based on global professional standards, helping investors, professionals and students gain a deeper understanding of modern investment instruments and make more informed, analysis-based decisions.”

Abotalaf added that developing knowledge of fixed-income instruments is not limited to introducing new asset classes and represents an important step toward building a more mature and deeper market, where participants are better equipped to assess risks and opportunities, supporting the continued development of the investment environment in the State of Kuwait.

A partnership rooted in financial awareness and literacy

This webinar forms part of the long-standing strategic partnership between Boursa Kuwait, the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait. It reflects the exchange’s efforts to strengthen the foundations of institutional sustainability and enhance the capabilities of market participants, in line with Kuwait’s national vision to achieve economic diversification and build a more advanced and resilient financial ecosystem.

As part of this cooperation, Boursa Kuwait was the first strategic partner of the CFA Research Challenge for university students in Kuwait, reaffirming its commitment to investing in young national talent and bridging the gap between academic education and professional practice.

Together, these knowledge-building initiatives translate Boursa Kuwait’s ESG practices into tangible action and align directly with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 4 - Quality Education and Goal 17 - Partnerships for the Goals, contributing to the development of a more mature, deeper and sustainable Kuwaiti capital market.