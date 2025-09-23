Big 5 Talks hosts speakers from Deloitte Nigeria, ARM Holding and Aidafields Africa stressing the need for stronger leadership frameworks in high-stakes environments

Lagos, Nigeria: Big 5 Construct Nigeria officially opened today at the Landmark Centre. Marking its biggest edition to date, the three-day exhibition runs until 25 September and is set to welcome over 10,000 industry professionals to connect with international suppliers, source solutions and gain market insights supporting Nigeria’s $108 billion construction sector (Source: ABiQ).

With over 161 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and dedicated national pavilions from Austria, China, Egypt, Germany, Italy and Türkiye, the exhibition reflects its international scale while remaining tailored to Nigeria’s rapidly evolving market needs. The exhibition floor is alive with activity as companies present solutions to support the country’s infrastructure and housing ambitions. From Dalal Steel Industries, showcasing advanced steel technologies, to Peri Formworks, presenting adaptable formwork and scaffolding systems, exhibitors are engaging directly with contractors, developers and policymakers.

Returning exhibitors such as Sika MBCC, a global leader in specialty chemicals; Lafarge Africa, a leading Nigerian building solutions company; Abumet, Nigeria’s leading provider of premium aluminium and glass façade systems; Masa, a German manufacturer of machinery and complete plants; and Bostik, a global innovator in smart adhesive and sealant technologies, underline the event’s importance to the market. First-time exhibitors such as Naffco, a global leader in fire safety and life protection systems, alongside EMC Contractors and Services, a leading distributor of HVAC products in Nigeria, highlight Nigeria’s growing importance on the regional construction map.

“We are proud to showcase our new tile collections at the 5th edition. The event offers direct access to relevant verified buyers and decision-makers in the building and construction industry, which is essential for sales lead generation and building partnerships for business growth. We also believe that this event offers us a space to tap into new opportunities that continue to shape the construction landscape across West Africa,” said Abimbola Onagbade, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, CDK Integrated.

Professional development through Big 5 Talks

Alongside the exhibition, the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks opened with a strong attendance on the opening day, as sessions focused on project management and architecture & design. Day 1 sessions spotlighted project leadership and delivery challenges unique to Nigeria. In one such session, Emeka Azuh, Technical Adviser and Head of the PMO at 7Fifteen Capital Limited, highlighted the importance of adaptive project management methodologies and leveraging local resources for timely, cost-effective delivery.

Another key session was a panel on “Project leadership in high-stakes construction environments,” moderated by Abiodun Omikunle, Project Manager at Deloitte Nigeria. Panelists including Steve Itelima, CEO, Aidafields Africa and Olubukola Ariyibi, Group Head, Corporate Transformation, ARM Holding, discussed managing risk on complex sites, strengthening stakeholder communication and decision-making under pressure. The speakers pointed to stronger leadership frameworks as vital for successful delivery in Nigeria’s high-growth construction environment.

Throughout the upcoming days, sessions will examine various pressing topics, under the themes of technology, sustainable cost & commercial management insights and sustainable building materials among others.

"We are delighted to be part of Big 5 Construct Nigeria, where we continue to engage with clients, strengthening networks and contributing to the conversations that will define the future of construction in Nigeria," said Hady Farhat, Managing Director, Bifem Paralu.

Commenting on this year’s edition, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “Over the next three days, Big 5 Construct Nigeria will connect thousands of industry professionals with the expertise, products and partnerships needed to advance Nigeria’s construction and housing priorities.” Heijmans added: “The strength of international participation, combined with the CPD-certified content programme and interactive features, ensures the event creates real opportunities for collaboration while supporting long-term economic growth and professional development in Nigeria’s construction sector.”

Big 5 Construct Nigeria is supported by Platinum Sponsor, CDK Integrated; Silver & Badge Sponsor, Turner & Townsend; Bronze Sponsor, Bifem Paralu; and Lanyard Sponsor, Dalal Steel Industries. Supporting Associations include the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), Building Information Modelling (BIM) Africa and the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), with ABiQ and Project Management Institute (PMI) Nigeria as the Knowledge Partners.

