The Next in Beauty conference brings together top regional and international professionals for three days of insights, talks, trends and panel discussions exploring the current state of the beauty industry and its future evolution, as part of Beautyworld Middle East – the region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 28th – 30th October 2024

This year’s conference features 40+ speakers across the spectrum of social media platforms and perfumeries to beauty brands and data analytic agencies, each providing invaluable commentary on key growth markets, adapting strategies to stay competitive, how to use tech to drive improvements in business performance, revolutionising customer and consumer experience, and much more

Dubai, UAE: This year’s Next in Beauty Conference features a stellar line-up of key presentations, sessions and panel discussions on topics ranging from market intelligence, industry innovations, emerging trends, and game-changing technologies that are reshaping the beauty sector regionally and around the world. As part of Beautyworld Middle East 2024, the three-day event invites attendees to immerse themselves in all aspects of the beauty business, as international and regional trend analysts, key opinion leaders, brand experts, educators and business leaders offer viewpoints, new insights, fresh outlooks and business strategies from 28th – 30th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year’s Next in Beauty agenda will focus on pivotal themes, such as retail solutions, market trends, green chemistry and sustainability, expansion into international markets, tech-driven transformations, brand collaborations, multi-channel retail and distribution, and e-commerce in the Middle East and beyond. In a keynote presentation on day two, Euromonitor will also provide the latest insights on the beauty and health in the Middle East and North Africa market, from key growth markets and consumer wants to new government strategies.

Day one of the Next in Beauty conference kicks off with The GCC: Unlocking Beauty and Realising Potential, in which Kelly Kovack, founder of BeautyMatter, will explore the growing beauty industry in the GCC with a deep dive into market trends and consumer practices, and outlining how innovation and smart strategies are shaping the region into a global leader in beauty. The Scent of Success: The Global Expansion of Middle Eastern Fragrances follows, in conversation with Ralph Bou Nader, General Manager of Arabian Oud International, discussing the evolution of Arabic perfumery, the dynamic changes of consumer tastes, new trends, and successful business models. The first day rounds off with Future Direction: Sustainability as a Standard in Beauty.

Day two opens with Age-Defying Beauty: Navigating the Currents of Longevity Practices, followed by Exploring Potential: Omnichannel Retail in the Beauty Industry with Sarah Soufan, Business Partnership Manager at TikTok, examining how different channels, from TikTok to eCommerce to retail are shaping the future of beauty, and Highlighting Innovation: The Impactful Role of Green Chemistry in Ingredient-Driven Beauty, in which industry experts share their perspectives on the latest ground-breaking advancements in product formulation, environmental health and consumer safety. Wrapping up the second day is The Beauty Tech Boom: Trends and Transformations in the Industry.

The third and final day of the Next Beauty Conference begins with a panel discussion on Strategies for Success: Industry Leaders’ Opinions on Meeting Future Consumer Demand, where attendees will hear from top industry leaders, including Jonathan Lantoine, Regional Managing Director IMEA for Kiko Milano, on how they’re adapting to shifting consumer demands, with valuable insight and strategies for thriving in a dynamic beauty market environment. Day three also features talks on Key Future Trends Shaping the Salon Industry, The Evolving World of Multi-Channel Distribution, and From Gen Z to Gen Alpha: Understanding New Beauty Consumers with Marina Mansour, Vice President of Beauty and Wellness for Kyra.

Spread across 16 halls, with the addition of two new halls for 2024, this year’s Beautyworld Middle East event has grown 14% in size from 2023’s edition and is expected to welcome over 70,000 industry professionals and 1,900 exhibitors from over 60 countries, across various sectors including Supply Chain & Services, Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Beauty Tech, Personal Care & Hygiene, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies and Clean + Conscious. The 28th edition promises to build on the incredible achievements of last year’s Beautyworld Middle East, which was the largest, most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s history, since its inauguration in 1996.

For 2024, the immersive three-day Beautyworld Middle East 2024 event provides a unique and exclusive opportunity to connect with the beauty and wellness industry’s biggest players, allowing brands and individuals to maximise their potential, expand professional networks and discover new products, techniques and strategies all within an exciting, engaging and highly innovative environment. Keep your finger on the pulse of this dynamic and fast-evolving market, and explore unparalleled opportunities from 28th – 30th October at Beautyworld Middle East 2024.

