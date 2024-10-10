Muscat: Committed to fostering awareness of Sharia-compliant financial solutions across diverse segments of society, Bank Nizwa, the leading Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently participated in the Mazaya Exhibition, organized by Sultan Qaboos University, held in the SQU Cultural Center Grand Hall. The exhibition provided an excellent platform for Bank Nizwa to engage with the academic community and students.

Commenting on the bank’s active participation at the event, Mr. Mohammed Juma Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer, said, “The Mazaya Exhibition allowed us to connect with university staff and students, and share insights into the transparent nature of Sharia-compliant banking. Our goal extends beyond promoting our products; it is about fostering a deeper understanding of how Islamic finance supports both personal aspirations and the broader economic development of Oman. As the country’s most-trusted Islamic bank, we are proud to play a vital role in advancing Islamic financial literacy and providing ground-breaking solutions that contribute to the Sultanate’s growth.”

Bank Nizwa offered faculty members and students at Sultan Qaboos University an opportunity to witness the bank’s commitment to quality and innovation. The bank’s representatives offered detailed insights into its comprehensive suite of Sharia-compliant financial solutions, emphasising how these products are strategically tailored to meet the evolving needs of the diverse market.

Beyond traditional banking products, the bank also highlighted the convenience and accessibility of its advanced digital services, showcasing how technology enhances the customer experience. Attendees explored the bank’s seamless digital banking platforms, which offer efficient access to account management, financial transactions, and various other services, underscoring Bank Nizwa’s focus on modernising Islamic finance while adhering to its core values.

Through initiatives like these and by placing keen emphasis on strengthening ties with the community by fostering meaningful dialogue and engagement, Bank Nizwa continues to drive positive change and innovation within the Islamic banking sector, ensuring a sustainable financial future for Oman.