Al Janahi claimed first place in SAR 5 million event with a time of 8:27:08

Federico Ferber of Uruguay finished second just 10 seconds behind Al Janahi; Spain’s Omar Blanco Rodrigo completed top three

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – Audiences enjoyed an action-packed second day at the 2024 Fursan Cup on Sunday afternoon as Hamad Al Janahi sealed a statement victory in the early anticipated 160km CEI 3* endurance competition.

Organised by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) in partnership with the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF), 64 elite riders participated in the SAR 5 million competition – which officially launched the countdown to the 2026 FEI Endurance World Championships in AlUla.

Hot on the heels of Saturday’s epic 120km CEI 2* event which is officially titled “The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup”, equestrian fans and celebrity audiences were treated to another heritage sports spectacle at AlUla’s Equestrian Village.

Bahrain’s Al Janahi showcased his credentials ahead of the 2026 showpiece with a majestic performance – claiming a famous win with a classified time of 8:27:08 - 10 seconds ahead of Uruguay’s Federico Ferber.

A tremendous effort by Federico Ferber saw the Uruguayan rider take a deserved second-place finish in 8:27:18 He finished ahead of Spanish rider Omar Blanco Rodrigo who completed the podium thanks to a valiant effort which culminated in a 9:00:26 finish.

Speaking after Sunday’s competition, Ziad AlSuhaibani, Chief Sports Officer at RCU, said: “We’ve experienced another amazing competition and the feedback received by visitors today and throughout the weekend has been incredibly positive. Elite riders and a great location and venue, together with meticulous organisation and exceptional partners, have presented audiences with an experience they really appreciate. We extend our congratulations to today’s winner and all who participated out there and made this competition so engaging, enjoyable, and entertaining.”

Dr Anas Hassan, Technical Consultant at SAEF, insisted the 160km CEI 3* competition highlighted that AlUla is the perfect destination for the 2026 FEI World Endurance Championships, adding: “Today was a brilliant indicator for what we’ll see in two years’ time – world-class competition with a brilliant track, infrastructure, and facilities. All the elements are already here for a truly exceptional world endurance championships – and further enhancements between now and then make the event even more exciting for riders, fans, and everyone involved.”

In the aftermath of his famous victory, Al Janahi said: “Winning here today means so much – it’s such a difficult competition. Enjoyable, of course, but very tough – tactics throughout are always key and I’m delighted to have won in the end. I’m so proud and I wish to dedicate this victory to our greatest supporter, His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the people of Bahrain.”

Underlining RCU efforts to empower and involve the AlUla community as part of its wider equine objectives, one local rider also participated in Sunday’s competition as part of the development program under RCU’s equine strategy – which offers training, advice, technical support, and events experience.

The Fursan Cup is one of the marquee sports events in the AlUla Moments Calendar of events and festivals, spanning a large number of other heritage sports events such as the AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighboring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

For more information, please visit experiencealula.com

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com