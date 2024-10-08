Muharraq, Bahrain: Bahrain successfully concluded the 29th edition of the Routes World 2024 today, marking a resounding success for the Kingdom. The landmark event, held from October 6-8, 2024, was hosted by Bahrain International Airport, managed and operated by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), in collaboration with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB).

Attracting over 2,400 aviation professionals and industry leaders representing 230 airlines and 530 airports worldwide, Routes World 2024 provided an unparalleled platform for growth and collaboration. As the host of Routes World 2024, Bahrain leveraged the event to showcase its state-of-the-art infrastructure, exceptional connectivity, cutting-edge innovation, and renowned hospitality. The event underscored Bahrain's commitment to enhancing global connections and reinforced its strategic location as a hub for aviation, tourism, and business, all while reflecting the Kingdom's unique blend of modernity and tradition.

As one of the largest international events in the aviation industry, Routes World facilitated over 9,000 business meetings, bringing together airline and airport representatives. These meetings fostered a dynamic environment for exploring future collaborations, discussing industry trends, and shaping the future of the global aviation.

The closing ceremony of Routes World 2024 featured the official handover of hosting the 30th edition of Routes World 2025 to Hong Kong International Airport. Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi, Gulf Air Group (GFG) Chairman presented the ceremonial trophy to Ms. Vivian Cheung, Acting CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong. The ceremony was attended by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Goh, and Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah. The ceremony also featured remarks from representatives of Informa Markets and Hong Kong International Airport.

Bahrain Airport Company Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif AlBinfalah stated, “The success of Routes World 2024 testifies to Bahrain's advanced aviation infrastructure and dynamic, forward-thinking approach to attracting world-class international events. This achievement reflects the exceptional collaboration between Bahrain Airport Company and our valued strategic partners. Routes World 2024 has not only showcased Bahrain’s attractiveness as a premier tourist and business destination but also highlighted the remarkable advancements within our aviation sector.”

AlBinfalah added, “Routes World 2024 has highlighted Bahrain's potential for strategic partnerships with aviation partners and for cultivating groundbreaking innovation and new opportunities within the industry. We remain steadfast in our dedication to fueling the continued growth of this vital sector, driven by our ambitious vision to connect Bahrain to 100 new destinations by 2026."

Mr. Steven Small, Director of Routes World at Informa Markets, commented, “Routes World 2024 has been a resounding success. Over 2,400 delegates from over 110 countries joined us in the Kingdom of Bahrain to define the world’s future air services. Working with Bahrain International Airport has been fantastic, and we have received incredibly positive feedback from the route development community about their hosting of the event. I am confident that Bahrain International airport will capitalise on this success and see significant growth in the coming years as a result.”

The hosting of Routes World 2024 is poised to have a lasting and tangible positive impact on Bahrain's tourism and business sectors, serving as a catalyst for attracting investment, expanding connectivity and further solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global hub.

Strategically positioned at the crossroads of East and West, Bahrain stands as a vibrant hub for air travel. Bahrain International Airport, with its state-of-the-art facilities and expanding capacity, exemplifies the Bahrain's commitment to advancing its aviation infrastructure. This enhances connectivity for airlines and passengers and positions the Kingdom as a key gateway to the Middle East.

As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air serves as a cornerstone of this thriving sector, playing a pivotal role in connecting the Kingdom to the world. With its expanding fleet and commitment to delivering exceptional service, Gulf Air continues to broaden its international network, further solidifying Bahrain's prominent position on the world's aviation map.

As a thriving hub for business and investment, Bahrain stands as a leading financial and commercial hub in the region, renowned for its open and diversified economy. The government's pro-investment policies and regulations, coupled with a skilled workforce and robust infrastructure, continue to attract international investors and entrepreneurs seeking a fertile ground for growth and prosperity.

About Bahrain Airport Company (BAC)

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and culture, BAC’s goal is to ensure that BIA stands out as a best-in-class airport that reflects the Kingdom’s distinct character and strengthens its position as a financial, cultural, and aviation center in the region. Since assuming the responsibility of managing and operating the airport in 2010, BAC has cemented BIA’s reputation as an attractive hub for airlines and passengers.