Doha, Qatar: badrgo, Qatar’s homegrown ride-hailing and mobility platform, has concluded its participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026, marking an important moment to reflect on the platform’s early momentum this year and outline its priorities for the next phase of growth.

During the summit, badrgo engaged in discussions around smart mobility and platform innovation, highlighting how locally built, people-centric mobility services can evolve responsibly within regulated markets while maintaining affordability, quality of service, and strong partnerships across the ecosystem.

One of the key announcements made during Web Summit Qatar 2026 was badrgo’s partnership with Ooredoo Money, enabling wallet-based payouts for badrgo driver partners and offering riders an additional seamless digital payment option. The collaboration reflects a shared focus on simplifying everyday transactions, supporting financial inclusion, and accelerating the adoption of trusted digital financial solutions across Qatar’s mobility landscape.

Also announced during Web Summit Qatar 2026 was badrgo’s expansion beyond Qatar, with the platform confirming its entry into the Mauritanian market. This move represents an early step in growing badrgo’s regional and international footprint, exporting a mobility model grounded in regulatory compliance, local partnerships, and operational trust.

Commenting on badrgo’s participation at the summit, Hassan Al Ibrahim, Co-founder and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Badr Technology, said: “Web Summit Qatar 2026 was an important moment to reflect on how far badrgo has come in a relatively short time. Our growth to date has been driven by strong local partnerships, a clear focus on quality and affordability, and a deep commitment to our drivers and riders. As we look ahead, our ambition is to continue scaling responsibly, expand into new markets, and build mobility solutions that are trusted, inclusive, and designed around the everyday needs of the communities we serve.”

In addition, badrgo highlighted the ongoing development of its premium mobility offerings, delivered through strategic partnerships with Al Abdulghani Motors (AAM) and Q Autos. These collaborations support higher-comfort ride options while preserving transparent pricing and consistent service standards, reinforcing badrgo’s focus on reliability across all service tiers.

A central focus of badrgo’s early 2026 milestones has been the launch of Daily Race, a new driver engagement initiative designed to recognise performance, reward consistency, and encourage service excellence across the platform. Alongside Daily Race, badrgo continues to invest in driver-focused programmes such as Lucky Driver

Partners of the Month and its 2nd Anniversary Driver Raffle, reinforcing a people-first approach that recognises performance, rewards consistency, and supports driver wellbeing.

The summit also provided an opportunity to reflect on badrgo’s role as a major sponsor and official transportation partner of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF). Through this collaboration, badrgo supported large-scale event mobility while delivering rider- and driver-engagement initiatives that strengthened its connection with the wider community and enhanced the overall event experience.

Alongside growth and partnerships, badrgo reaffirmed its focus on ongoing quality-of-service enhancements across the platform, as well as its commitment to more sustainable everyday mobility through GoGreen ride options. These efforts form part of a broader responsibility to support cleaner, more efficient urban movement without compromising accessibility or reliability.

Looking ahead, badrgo will continue building on this early momentum by expanding its footprint, deepening strategic partnerships, and strengthening platform capabilities that improve predictability, accessibility, and everyday mobility experiences. As discussions at Web Summit Qatar 2026 reinforced, the future of smart mobility lies not only in technology, but in platforms designed to work seamlessly with people, partners, and cities.