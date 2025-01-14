Dubai, UAE: Axios International, a leading access to healthcare consulting company, highlighted its global and regional success stories that have made access to healthcare a reality for millions of patients worldwide at the 30th edition of DUPHAT (Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition), that took place at the Dubai World Trade Center recently.

Under the theme “Empowering the Healthcare Community to Transform Patient Journeys” Axios brought its 27 years of expertise to the forefront by showcasing its innovative healthcare access solutions.

Dr. Anas Nofal, Chief Business Officer at Axios International, said: “We have been highlighting our commitment to transforming patient access to healthcare by empowering the communities at DUPHAT for the past eight years. This year, our partners and experts from across the globe presented our success stories based on their experience living and implementing innovative access solutions that have changed patients’ lives globally over the past 27 years.”

The access experts endorsed Axios success stories that deliver actionable insights and strategies focused on patient access issues such as diagnostic access, affordability, treatment adherence, and digital health innovations, Axios+. The goal was also to equip healthcare professionals and stakeholders with adaptable tools and strategies to enhance patient access and improve health outcomes.

The success stories on display included those that addressed affordability, showing how Axios’ On-Time Access (OTA) model has optimized patient access to care in Egypt Patient Support Program (PSP) addressed the care gaps for chronic disease patients in the UAE and Kuwait. Other case studies on display highlighted how PSPs have maximized adherence in patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and how a renowned hospital and research center in KSA has aligned its initiatives with the Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance healthcare delivery and empower its citizens in partnership with Axios International.

One showcased example showed the success of a global Patient Access Program (PAP) for chronic diseases including cancer in global emerging markets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 5 people are diagnosed with different types of cancer during their lifetime, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive access to healthcare solutions. To address this problem, a pharmaceutical company partnered with Axios International to design a PAP that provided effective and sustainable access solutions to thousands of patients in need across the globe. The full case study on this PAP can be read here.

The case studies showcased an understanding of multiple patient access solutions addressing diverse needs, supported by Axios’ best practices. They showed the innovative solutions and practical frameworks undertaken by Axios International in partnership with multiple stakeholders, highlighting the impact of those solutions on the patients and stakeholders in the journey.

On the occasion, several visitors engaged with the expert guests and showed interest in knowing more about our success stories.

DUPHAT, one of the largest annual pharmaceutical events in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, is a global platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals to showcase products, exchange ideas, and share innovations in pharmacy, technology, and patient care.