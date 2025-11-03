Cairo – Autotech, Africa’s largest international exhibition for automotive aftermarket services and feeder industries, concluded its 2025 edition, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) from 24 to 26 October at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

This year’s edition witnessed an unprecedented turnout, featuring 520 companies from 40 countries, marking an increase of 170 exhibitors compared to last year. Among them were 96 Egyptian companies, up from 69 in 2024, in addition to attracting 14,500 visitors, including thousands of specialists, decision-makers, and representatives from leading global and regional automotive companies. This accelerated growth reflects the continuous evolution of Autotech as a key hub for the automotive and aftermarket industries across Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the success of this year’s edition, Mr. Amr Mashaal, Autotech Exhibition Manager, said: “We are proud of the exceptional results achieved by Autotech 2025, which reflect the growing confidence in its position as a leading platform that brings together industry pioneers from around the world. This year, we succeeded in enhancing international participation and enabling Egyptian companies to explore new export opportunities, in line with the state’s vision to deepen local manufacturing and localize the automotive industry. The notable increase in Egyptian participants is a strong indicator of the country’s accelerating progress toward localization.”

Mashaal added: “For the 2026 edition, we are planning to launch a dedicated pavilion for Egyptian companies to showcase their manufacturing capabilities. While localization is naturally a gradual process, Autotech has played a pivotal role in accelerating this journey by providing a platform that connects government facilitations with local manufacturers. We are confident that the next edition will witness the participation of Egyptian companies capable of offering integrated products and industries—a new step toward solidifying Egypt’s position as a regional hub for the automotive industry.”

It is worth noting that the Autotech Conference attracted strong interest from visitors and industry experts. The exhibition featured over 70 sessions and 40 speakers, including leading industry executives and specialists, who discussed the latest developments in sustainable manufacturing and aftermarket services. Additionally, the Autotech Academy offered a series of certified workshops by Toyota and General Motors, helping to advance the skills of professionals working in this vital industry.