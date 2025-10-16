Cairo – Under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, Autotech 2025, Africa’s largest international exhibition for automotive aftermarket services and feeder industries, will take place from October 24 to 26 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. Organized by Informa Egypt, Autotech serves as a leading platform bringing together top specialists in this vital sector to showcase the latest innovations and solutions in automotive aftermarket services and feeder industries, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional hub in this sector.

Autotech 2025 continues to cement its position as a premier platform, hosting more than 350 leading companies in the aftermarket and feeder industries, including MS, Tawfiq, Al Noor, Alpha Trade, Bishay Co, Mansour, Ready Parts, and Toyota, alongside 12 international buyers as part of the Hosted Buyers Program aimed at enhancing cooperation and export opportunities. This year’s edition features an expanded international presence from Saudi Arabia and Italy, in addition to China, India, Taiwan, Turkey, the UAE, and Kuwait, reflecting Autotech’s stature as a truly global event representing dozens of countries.

Autotech covers a variety of key sectors, including spare parts and components, repair and maintenance, tires and batteries, electronics and systems, oils and lubricants, and car accessories. The exhibition serves as a comprehensive platform for manufacturers, distributors, and service providers—combining trade showcases, specialized conferences, and direct networking opportunities between exhibitors and buyers. It stands as a cornerstone event on the regional automotive calendar and a testament to the remarkable growth of Egypt and Africa’s aftermarket industry.

Commenting on this year's edition, Mr. Amr Mashaal Autotech Exhibition Manager, stated: "Autotech 2025 is witnessing unprecedented expansion with the participation of Egyptian companies, which represent the cornerstone of the automotive aftermarket sector's growth. This reflects the regional and global markets’ confidence in the capabilities of Egypt’s national industry and its role in driving industrial transformation in Egypt and the region. This year, we look forward to welcoming over 12,000 visitors, making Autotech the most important platform for connecting manufacturers, importers, and distributors in this vital sector.”

He added: “In line with the state’s direction to support local manufacturing and boost exports, Autotech continues its commitment to the 'Made in Egypt' initiative by highlighting local companies and manufacturers and encouraging them to open up to regional and international markets. This approach underscores the pivotal role that Autotech plays in driving the Egyptian economy and the automotive industry, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030 to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector and increase export opportunities.”

The exhibition also includes the "Autotech Academy," which offers certified workshops by General Motors and Toyota to enhance professionals’ skills. Moreover, the "Autotech Conference," sponsored by Toyota and featuring experts from GB Auto and Valeo, will discuss the latest innovations and challenges in the automotive aftermarket sector.

It is worth noting that Informa Egypt is one of the world’s leading event organizers, with a rich portfolio that supports industry growth and drives innovation. The success of Autotech lies in its comprehensive features, combining conferences, discussions, and networking opportunities that foster creativity, knowledge exchange, and leadership in the automotive aftermarket sector.

For the full conference agenda and media registration, please visit: https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/29ya6sevovi4h?translation=35ukisnsib2ee