Cairo – Autotech 2024, Africa's leading auto aftermarket exhibition, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade from November 17 to 19, has concluded its successful run at the Cairo International Exhibition Center. The exhibition witnessed a remarkable attendance of 11,000 visitors, achieving a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 47.5% compared to 7,500 visitors in last year's edition.

Autotech 2024 hosted 178 business meetings between over 300 exhibiting companies from leading global markets such as China, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Turkey, and Libya, as well as trade delegations from African countries including Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Nigeria. The meetings attracted a diverse audience of industry professionals, including administrators, engineers, sales staff, business developers, and company managers. This year's edition featured eight major aftermarket sectors: Parts & components, Repair and maintenance, Tyres and batteries, Accessories & customizing, Oils & lubricants, Commercial spare parts, Service Station & Car Wash, and Electronics & Systems. This step aims to boost regional cooperation and exports, strengthening Egypt's position in the African market.

Commenting on the event’s remarkable outcome, Ms. Hanaa Youssef, Autotech Exhibition Director, said: “Autotech 2024 achieved exponential growth in attendance and activities, driven by unprecedented turnout for the Autotech Conference sessions, matchmaking programs, and live demonstrations. The conference alone attracted 2,283 participants, marking a 600% surge over the previous year. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to providing a global platform that supports innovation and strengthens Egypt's position as a regional automotive hub in collaboration with the Egyptian government. We are committed to delivering further innovation and industry growth in 2025's edition, bringing new horizons to drive the industry forward in Egypt.”

Autotech 2024 highlighted local industries through the 'Made in Egypt' initiative, showcasing the capabilities of national companies such as Egypt First Filter, Defo Egypt, Al Fares Radiator, Golden Chemical Industries, and Sunlube Lubricants. This aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to boost local production and exports. Additionally, the event witnessed notable participation from global companies such as SMG Engineering, Alpha Trade, and Bishay Co., which provided innovative technological solutions to meet the growing demand in the local and regional markets.

Organized by Informa Markets, one of the largest global event organizers, the exhibition highlights the company’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and supporting innovation. With this success, ‘Autotech’ solidifies its position as one of the leading events contributing to the advancement of Egypt's automotive sector on both regional and international levels.