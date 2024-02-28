Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has successfully concluded its third Annual AUBH Research Day, featuring the theme “Food & Nutrition in the 21st Century: A Multidisciplinary Approach”. The event, hosted on the University’s state-of-the-art campus in Riffa facilitated attendance from the AUBH Community, experts, researchers, and students from other universities and organizations.

The theme of the conference focused on the challenges and opportunities facing researchers in navigating the complex interplay between nutrition and health. The hybrid format allowed for broader participation and engagement, ensuring the event's benefits reached a wide variety of interested individuals.

The third edition of the yearly Research Day event, hosted by AUBH, allowed young researchers to refine their communication skills and provided researchers the opportunity to present their latest studies to an audience and receive immediate feedback from professionals and experts in their fields. A part of this feedback process included responding to challenging questions thus strengthening the discussions around current research.

Dr. Sarah Shono, Chair of the AUBH Research Council said, “Research Day promotes a very broad spectrum of research approaches, and the main aim of this event is to encourage the community to share knowledge and discuss the latest findings of multidisciplinary research focused on food and nutrition. The event was a huge success, and I would like to thank all the speakers, participants, attendees, and students for helping bring this event out in the best possible way.”

The attendees were able to sharpen their knowledge through Dr. Khawla Fuad Ali’s keynote speech on "Health and obesity in 2024: A state-of-the-art update". In addition, several main talks and poster presentations provided different insights from researchers with diverse specialties. The attendees also participated in professional networking with like-minded individuals and gained holistic hands-on learning experiences.

The event featured speakers from the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) as well as the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI).

Some of the discussed topics included, A Survey of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in the Food Industry, Customer Experiences Using Online Food Ordering and Delivery Platforms, Investigation into the Bahraini Community's Acceptance of Japanese Aesthetics in Food Marketing, and many more topics.

Research Day’s inclusive approach aimed to nurture the next generation of researchers and scholars and foster a culture of curiosity and innovation. Events as such underscore AUBH’s commitment to research in higher education. It serves as a catalyst for intellectual growth, innovation, and the development of critical thinking skills. The event reinforces AUBH’s dedication to highlighting the importance of research in shaping a brighter future for Bahrain.