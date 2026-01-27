Exclusive insights into sports tourism, major events and MICE trends, showcased across the ATM 2026 conference stages

ATM 2026 will take place from 4-7 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 4-7 May, will showcase the importance of sports tourism, as new research reveals that sports event-driven travellers – defined as people who travel overnight to attend live sporting event – spend significantly more per trip, with frequent sports tourists spending up to twice as much per trip as the average traveller.

According to Sports Tourists: Travelling with Passion, a white paper by GSIQ, a global sports and tourism insights agency and research partner of ATM 2026, frequent sports event travellers not only outspend traditional tourists but are also increasingly seeking premium, high-quality experiences.

Highlighting the scale of the opportunity, the research also projects the sports tourism sector to representing a potential 63% increase in the number of people who intend to take a sports-related trip in the coming years in the coming years, delivering a substantial uplift for Middle East sports tourism, which PwC values at approximately US$600 billion, while globally, the market is expected to reach over US$2 trillion by 2030, redefining the shape of the global travel and tourism industry.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “By understanding the mechanics of sports tourism, destinations and tour operators can develop strategies to drive repeat visits, and attract new audiences. Ultimately, knowing what motivates sports fans to travel will determine how stakeholders meet evolving consumer expectations, to ensure sustained engagement and growth in this potentially lucrative market.”

Sports tourists are primarily motivated by their passion for sport, but their travel decisions are strongly influenced by accessibility, affordability, quality and overall value. The white paper highlights that value remains a decisive factor, with 63% of respondents prioritising fair ticket and package pricing, particularly among newer sports travellers. Notably, while only 36% say a destination must already appeal to them, 41% are open to extending a sports-led trip into a longer leisure holiday.

As a result, major sporting events act as a catalyst for destination growth, encouraging deeper exploration, longer stays and stronger word-of-mouth advocacy for host locations. Indeed, around 80% of sports event attendees either return as leisure tourists to destinations they first visited for sport or recommend them to others, while also reporting a more positive perception of those destinations.

Addressing the positive impact on the leisure tourism market, experts from GSIQ will present an exclusive white paper on the Global Stage during ATM 2026, in a session titled “The Power of Sport Tourism: New Audiences & New Revenue,” exploring how destinations and travel companies can convert this growing potential into significant and sustainable tourism revenue.

Eva Stewart, Global Managing Partner at GSIQ, added: “Sports tourism is no longer a niche segment; it is one of the fastest-growing drivers of global travel demand. Our research shows that sports travellers spend more, stay longer and return more often, making them one of the most valuable audiences for destinations worldwide. With the Middle East rapidly expanding its world-class sporting infrastructure, the region is exceptionally well‑positioned to capture this growth, a trend we look forward to exploring further at ATM.”

According to the 2025 ATM Trends Report, developed in partnership with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics Company, destinations across the Middle East are capitalising on surging demand for live events, from global sporting tournaments to concerts and festivals. Following the successful delivery of mega-events such as Expo 2020 Dubai and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, momentum is accelerating further as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“ATM plays a vital role in identifying the trends shaping global tourism, and few are as important today as sports, events and MICE tourism. From mega sporting tournaments to world-class cultural events, these experiences are helping destinations reach new audiences, extend length of stay and accelerate progress towards long-term tourism growth targets. The return of the expanded IBTM @ ATM in 2026, a dedicated hub for the business events, corporate travel and experiential design sectors, and also featuring the Experience Stage with high-profile speakers – further elevates ATM’s commitment to advancing the global events ecosystem. This strengthened platform reflects the region’s growing influence and underscores the Middle East’s emergence as one of the world’s most dynamic and fast‑developing meetings and events markets,” added Curtis.

Other sessions taking place during ATM 2026 include The new experience economy: What will make events irresistible in 2030? Taking place on the Experience Stage, the panel discussion will outline the future of events in the region. With a focus on events, creativity and immersive technology. On the Global Stage, a panel discussion on Decoding Growth: How hospitality is adapting to new traveller needs, will address the multi-motivated needs of travellers.

