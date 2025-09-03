Mo Gawdat, Jo Malone, Ellie Norman, and Ali Ali to headline a lineup of over 150 renowned global and regional speakers

New highlights include the Talent Hub, Ruwad Hub, and Saudi Gamer Arena among other activations and networking opportunities

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom's largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, unveiled key highlights of its upcoming third edition including a new venue, programme, and a stellar speakers’ line up. The announcement was made during a press conference led by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, in the presence of partners MBC Media Solutions (MMS) and flynas, setting the stage for the highly anticipated event scheduled for 21–22 October 2025 at JAX District – Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

Athar Festival 2025 is expected to gather over 3,000 attendees across two days, feature more than 150 speakers, 80+ activations, and five dynamic content stages. The festival’s growing impact and scale continue to reflect the rising influence of Saudi Arabia’s creative economy, further positioning the Kingdom as a regional and global hub of innovation, marketing, and communications.

Speaking at the press conference, Ian Fairservice, Chairman of Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: “Since its debut in 2023, Athar Festival has grown alongside the Kingdom’s creative marketing landscape in both scale and reach. This journey has led to a third edition that is set to be our biggest, boldest, and most dynamic yet, a testament to how far we’ve come in such a short time and a reflection of the industry’s boundless potential. Today and for years to come, we’re proud to continue building a platform where talents from every background can connect, learn, and thrive.”

Commenting on the festival’s expanded efforts to empower local creativity, Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, said: “Athar Festival is once more taking shape in Riyadh, and I could not be more excited to welcome local, regional, and international talent to this landmark celebration of creativity. With an exemplary lineup of speakers, industry experts, brands, sponsors, activations, and young talent, this year’s edition is set to ignite fresh ideas, spark greater collaborations that transcend borders, and unlock new opportunities for creative expression. Athar is not just a festival - it is a movement amplifying Saudi Arabia's creative potential on the global stage and empowering a new generation of local talent to inspire a culture of creativity across the Kingdom.”

With more than 80 sponsors and partners, this year’s lineup includes MBC Media Solutions (MMS) as Growth Partner and flynas as Official Airline Partner, alongside a wide range of partners such as the Saudi Tourism Authority, Amazon Ads, Bloomberg Media, Omnicom Group, WPP, MCN, King Salman Park Foundation, Bassmat, Onsor Mosha, Sadu Media, Stagwell, and many others.

Touching on their continued association, Ahmed Al Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions, said: “MBC Media Solutions proudly continues its partnership with Athar Festival, building on the success of the past two editions in achieving shared objectives and delivering exceptional creative experiences. This year, as the festival evolves, we are committed to broadening the scope of engagement with attendees, sharing our expertise with them, and presenting diverse media perspectives. We also aim to introduce the creative marketing community to innovative and renewed ways of reaching the right audience at the right time.”

The speaker lineup revealed includes some of the most influential voices in creativity and innovation, such as Mo Gawdat, bestselling author and former CBO at Google; Jo Malone, Founder and Creative Director at Jo Loves; Ellie Norman, CMO of Formula E; and Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director at Good People Films. Athar Festival 2025 will explore four new content streams: Creative Impact, Future Forward, Screen & Influence, and Luxury & Lifestyle, addressing trends from storytelling and AI to influencer marketing and premium experiences.

The press conference introduced new features for the third edition, highlighting the festival’s expanded 6,000+ square metre footprint. The Activation Hall will host over 80 activations, creating interactive experiences for brands and attendees. The newly introduced Talent Hub will provide direct engagement opportunities between companies and aspiring professionals, while the Ruwad Hub will cater to breakthrough agencies and entrepreneurs. Spaces such as the Networking Hub will facilitate meetups and bring together industry leaders, creative experts and delegations from outside the Kingdom, fostering international dialogue and collaboration.

Running a 12-hour daily schedule, the festival’s content will be spread across five distinct stages. The Strategic Stage and Spotlight Stage will deliver high-level panels and keynotes, while the Saudi Gamer Arena will cater specifically to the rising interest in gaming and esports in the Kingdom. The Community Stage will host topic-specific sessions, community-led programming, masterclasses, and workshops alongside the Courtyard Stage, which will offer a vibrant mix of live music, wellness activities, and comedy.

Returning for the third consecutive year, the Young Talent Academies and Maheerah Programme were also highlighted during the press conference. Both initiatives continue to play a key role in nurturing emerging talent and empowering women within the creative marketing sector. Limited registrations remain open for both programmes, with the festival drawing closer in October. Additionally, the Future CMO Academy also makes a welcome return from last year, set to offer an intensive one-day programme for senior marketing leaders at the festival.

The two-day festival will conclude with the Athar Awards, recognising outstanding campaigns, individuals, and organisations across. This year sees the addition of 14 new categories, bringing the grand total to over 30 for a memorable night that will spotlight Saudi Arabia’s growing impact on the ever-expanding creative landscape.

Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For more information and to explore this year’s programme, visit https://www.atharfestival.com.

-Ends-

About Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity

Athar - Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia’s foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

For more information, please visit:

www.atharfestival.com

https://www.instagram.com/atharfestival.sa/

https://www.facebook.com/atharfestival.sa

https://www.linkedin.com/company/atharfestival-sa/about/

https://twitter.com/Atharfestivalsa