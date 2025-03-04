India’s participation has surged by 41% this year, reflecting the growth of the country’s tourism market

ATM 2025 will host over 2,600 exhibitors from more than 161 countries

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Travel Market, the leading global event for the travel and tourism industry, is set to welcome a diverse international presence at its upcoming edition, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May.

This year’s show will see notable growth in participation from key regions including Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas, reflecting continued recovery and rising demand across the global tourism industry.

According to recent data from the World Tourism Barometer by UN Tourism, an estimated 1.4 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2024, an 11% increase from the previous year. In addition, total export revenues from tourism, including passenger transport, reached a record USD1.9 trillion last year.

The report also indicated that the Middle East was the best-performing region compared to 2019, with international arrivals rising by 32% last year from pre-pandemic levels. The outlook is promising for international tourist arrivals in 2025, which are anticipated to grow by three to five per cent.

“Asia is the fastest-growing region at ATM 2025, with a projected 27% year-on-year increase in exhibitors this year. This growth is largely attributed to enhanced regional connectivity and stronger links with international markets, driving expansion opportunities. It’s not only national tourism organisations that are contributing to this growth but also regional and city-level destinations, with private sector participation on the rise,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

Countries such as Japan, Macao, the Maldives, Mauritius, South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, China, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India are playing a pivotal role. India is anticipated to witness a remarkable 41% increase in participation at ATM this year, which includes a stronger presence from the Ministry of Tourism and major national airline carriers, among other stakeholders.

Regional tourist boards, including Rajasthan Tourism, the Government of Goa, Andhra Pradesh Tourism, the Phuket Tourist Association, Hong Kong, and the Jakarta Provincial Government, are also contributing to Asia’s growing presence at ATM.

Reflecting the region’s continued infrastructure growth and appeal to both business and leisure travellers, participation from Middle East exhibitors at the event has grown by 17%. Saudi Arabia’s participation continues to rise at ATM, where the country’s giga projects and many prominent private sector companies from the Kingdom will be showcased to an international audience.

With its cultural diversity and historical tourism appeal, Europe is on track for steady growth of 12%, with participants from across the continent participating in the upcoming edition of ATM. Meanwhile, exhibitor participation from Africa and the Americas remains in line with last year’s edition.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” underscoring the importance of connectivity in shaping the industry’s future. The event is set to attract over 47,000 attendees and feature over 2,600 exhibitors from more than 161 global destinations.

Across three main stages, which include the Global Stage, Future Stage and the all-new Business Events stage, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from more than 200 high-profile speakers across 60 conference sessions. The ATM Conference programme will explore key international regions, including specialised sessions on important source markets such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM) and India.

Euromonitor International will lead the Global Market Insights: APAC session, revealing the latest trends influencing travel in the region and providing insights on the profiles of travellers in the APAC market. Attendees can discover market insights, investment opportunities, and strategies to tap into the high-potential LATAM region during Score Global Growth in LATAM. Meanwhile, a regional expert will discuss India's Next Gen Traveller and the country’s rising tourism market.

Curtis concluded: “ATM 2025 presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry to engage with influential players from across the globe. Participants can stay informed about emerging industry trends, connect with key decision-makers, and establish valuable partnerships. These collaborations aim to drive innovation and shape the future direction of global travel and tourism.”

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

Media professionals are invited to register here for exclusive insights and press access to ATM 2025.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. With over 48,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors, including over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries during last year's show, ATM remains a pivotal gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 5 to 7 November 2024 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2025 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network