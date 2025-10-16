Riyadh — The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Arabian Dyar (AlDyar AlArabiya), one of Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate and construction developers. The partnership comes ahead of the 9th edition of the FII Institute flagship conference (FII9) in Riyadh from October 27–30, 2025, where global leaders from government, business, and academia will gather under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

Since its founding in 2011, Arabian Dyar has delivered thousands of homes across the Kingdom, setting new standards in quality, design, and sustainable community living. The company has become a trusted name in shaping modern urban environments that prioritize livability and resilience.

Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute, said: “Urban design will be a defining factor in the prosperity and well-being of future generations. FII Institute is pleased to partner with Arabian Dyar as they advance innovative, sustainable, and human-centric development, consistent with our mission to create Impact on Humanity.”

Muammar Alatawi, Chairman, Arabian Dyar, emphasized: “At Arabian Dyar, we believe that visionary development goes beyond building cities, it’s about shaping a sustainable future where people and progress thrive together. Our partnership with the FII Institute reflects our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the Kingdom’s journey toward a more prosperous and resilient tomorrow.”

This collaboration provides Arabian Dyar with direct access to FII Institute’s XCHANGE platform, which attracts global investment and offers a stage at flagship events such as the upcoming FII9, as well as the FII Priority Summits. It also opens opportunities to work through the Institute’s THINK arm, joining global conversations and shaping thought leadership around sustainable urban development and community building.

About the FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org/

For media inquiries, please contact media@fii-institute.org.

About Arabian Dyar

Arabian Dyar is a pioneering Saudi real estate developer with a proven & trusted track record of delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the Kingdom. Established in 2011, the company combines deep-rooted Arabian values with innovative design, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge technology to create communities that enhance quality of life.

With a presence in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Yanbu, Arabian Dyar is a trusted partner in large-scale national developments, luxury projects, and strategic logistics land initiatives. Guided by its values of family, wellbeing, innovation, and commitment to deliver, the company contributes meaningfully to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and long-term urban and economic transformation.

As a strategic sponsor of FII, Arabian Dyar demonstrates its commitment to shaping Saudi Arabia’s future through visionary, sustainable, and socially impactful developments.

For media inquiries media@arabiandyar.sa