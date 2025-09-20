Abu Dhabi: The Arab Youth Center has concluded the fourth edition of its “Young Arab Pioneers” initiative in Abu Dhabi, gathering 40 young participants from 13 Arab countries. Over six days, they presented innovative projects across 10 specialised tracks: Industry and Innovation, Community Service, Scientific Research, Space and Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Sustainability and Environment, Entrepreneurship, Education, Engineering, and Media and Digital Citizenship

Participants highlighted that the initiative provided a valuable platform to exchange experiences, network with peers from across the Arab world, and present projects with potential for regional development. They also shared that the experience strengthened their confidence in creating impact beyond their home countries and offered a supportive environment for building partnerships and collaborative initiatives.

Several recommendations were put forward, including youth-led sessions, dedicated platforms to showcase the achievements of past and present participants, and an interactive digital space for the Arab public to follow and engage with their work.

Talents that deserve support

Eng. Fatima Al Hallami, CEO of the Arab Youth Center, said collaboration between Arab talents and decision-makers is essential to empowering future generations. She explained that creating spaces where youth can meet leaders allows them to actively contribute to shaping the future. “In this edition, we saw Arab talents we are proud of, young people with innovative projects and ideas that deserve to be heard and turned into practical initiatives. Listening to them is our responsibility to the region and its future,” she stated.

The CEO added: “The Arab Youth Center follows a clear mission to empower young people as active partners in development. By investing in their capabilities and offering meaningful opportunities, we transform their potential into a positive and influential force for change, which falls in line with our commitment to building a generation of Arab innovators able to shape the future.”

Impressions and recommendations

During the closing day, participants expressed pride in the opportunities the initiative gave them to connect and exchange knowledge, saying each encounter with fellow pioneers opened new perspectives and created an inspiring environment for joint projects with real impact in their communities.

They also highlighted the successes of peers from earlier editions, including some who now serve as deputy ministers, as clear evidence of the initiative’s lasting impact. They lauded the organisers’ attention to detail for enhancing the experience and affirmed their confidence that Arab youth can compete globally in science, knowledge, and social development.

Global platforms for Arab pioneers

Additionally, participants recommended creating dedicated platforms to showcase the achievements of past and current pioneers in upcoming editions, alongside a public platform to present and evaluate their projects, strengthening the initiative’s social impact. They also proposed a hub for joint projects to encourage collaboration across disciplines. They called for inviting past participants to share their experiences and highlight how the initiative influenced their professional and personal paths.

The Young Arab Pioneers initiative is a platform by the Arab Youth Center to celebrate young leaders and innovators who have achieved significant successes. It also highlights the positive contributions of Arab youth, promotes a culture of leadership and innovation, and empowers them to play an active role in national and regional development.