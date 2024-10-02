Dubai, UAE: The Arab Housing and Community Development Forum started today with insightful discussions on advancing housing in the GCC through community-centric planning. The forum's opening panel, featuring key industry leaders emphasized the importance of involving local residents, community leaders, and stakeholders in fostering inclusive, sustainable housing solutions. Speakers spoke about tailoring strategies to local contexts while promoting best practices, capacity-building initiatives, and innovation.

Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment emphasized the institution’s steadfast commitment to supporting and developing the housing sector in Dubai to meet the growing and diverse needs of its citizens. He stated: "At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, we are committed to implementing comprehensive and sustainable housing projects aimed at providing a modern residential environment that enhances the quality of life for residents, in line with the expected population growth of the emirate."

Al Shehhi also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in realizing Dubai’s future vision, saying: "Innovation and modern technologies are vital factors in improving project efficiency and reducing costs, which contribute to enhancing the resilience of the real estate market and increasing the variety of housing options available to citizens. In this context, we always strive to adopt global best practices in housing through close cooperation with local and international partners to achieve sustainable development and strengthen social and economic cohesion in Dubai."

He concluded by reaffirming that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment will continue its tireless efforts to realize Dubai's vision of becoming one of the best cities in the world to live and work in, by providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet the aspirations of its citizens and contribute to building a brighter and more sustainable future.

Mr. Thilal Khalifa Al Falasi, Assistant CEO for Corporate Support Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: "The forum plays a pivotal role in enhancing the exchange of ideas and experiences between government entities and the private sector. It is an excellent opportunity to showcase achievements and define future pathways for the development of the housing sector in the UAE and the region. We are keen to highlight the importance of adopting smart technological solutions and environmental sustainability in future housing projects."

Al Falasi added: "Participation in this forum is a testament to our continuous commitment to providing advanced and sustainable housing solutions that align with citizens' needs, with a focus on innovative and cost-effective construction technologies. We believe that innovation is the key to achieving our long-term goals and improving the quality of life in the UAE."

The day continued with a case study on the cement industry's role in achieving net-zero emissions, followed by a critical discussion on integrating renewable energy into housing designs.

Day 2 promises more action-packed discussions, including panels on Smart Homes and Sustainable Urban D evelopment, where experts will dive into the integration of smart technologies and attracting impact-driven investments in green housing initiatives.

