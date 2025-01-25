The international healthcare showcase will be held under the theme ‘Where the world of healthcare meets’ underscored by several groundbreaking new conferences highlighting innovation, the latest technology, sustainability and collaboration

The 50th edition of Arab Health will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest and most important healthcare event and congress, will celebrate its landmark 50th edition when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) tomorrow, from 27 - 30 January 2025. The milestone event, which will be held under the theme ‘Where the World of Healthcare Meets,” will bring together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcome more than 60,000 visitors, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

Building on the momentum of last year’s event, which saw record-breaking business deals exceeding AED9 billion, Arab Health 2025 is expected to set new benchmarks for success when it welcomes some of the biggest names in the industry, including global innovators such as GE Healthcare, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA Healthcare, alongside regional leaders like PureHealth and Mubadala Health.

This year Arab Health will host more than 40 country pavilions, with exhibitors representing over 80 countries in total, covering the Middle East, the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The UAE will be represented by over 200 companies, showcasing the latest innovations across nine product sectors, ranging from medical equipment and devices to imaging and diagnostics, as well as wellness and prevention.

Commenting on the landmark event, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “As we mark the 50th edition of Arab Health, we can reflect on the pivotal role this event has played in driving the healthcare and medical sector in the region, through innovation and collaboration. Over the past five decades, Arab Health has served as a powerful platform for medical professionals to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate, and contributed to establishing Dubai as a leading business events destination, fostering an environment where industries and professionals thrive.

“Arab Health now stands as a key pillar is the city’s business events calendar, joined by an ever-increasing number of international conferences and congresses throughout the year, attended by delegates from around the world, and supported by a comprehensive business events ecosystem and expertise here in the city. These events not only contribute to economic growth, but also reinforce Dubai’s commitment to providing opportunities for networking, professional development, and knowledge exchange, helping to shape the future of key sectors.”

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, reflected on the event’s incredible history and ongoing impact, said: “For 50 years, Arab Health has been at the forefront of the global healthcare industry, driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and shaping the future of care delivery. The event remains more relevant than ever, providing a vital platform where industry leaders can come together to address challenges and seize new opportunities in healthcare.

“This year, we have a range of new show features and conferences, the return of several popular events, and some big announcements to look forward to.”

The Eco-Sphere, a newly launched feature at Arab Health, will include The Healthcare ESG Forum, and the World of Wellness. The former will have a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility in healthcare, reflecting Arab Health’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices, with programmes that highlight energy-efficient medical devices, waste reduction strategies, and the importance of a circular economy.

The World of Wellness will take a deep dive into the future of longevity and reverse ageing, next-gen wellness wearables, mental health, nutrition and wellness strategies, and personalised health and genomics.

The Future Health Summit, held at the iconic Museum of the Future, will bring together visionaries, policymakers, and innovators from around the globe to explore transformative ideas and initiatives shaping the healthcare sector. Attendees will hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry, including renowned speakers from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Google, PwC Middle East, and Amazon Web Service.

For executives and decision-makers, the Executive Networking Lounge will offer an exclusive space to foster strategic collaborations and high-level discussions, while the Healthcare World Stage will serve as a platform for engaging conversations on emerging trends shaping the industry's future.

A returning highlight of this year’s exhibition is the Transformation Zone, which will showcase disruptive technologies and groundbreaking innovations set to revolutionise healthcare delivery. Attendees will be able to engage in thought-provoking discussions at the Healthcare Transformation Talks and the popular Innov8 Start-up competition, with a $10,000 prize up for grabs.

Complementing these features, the Healthcare Business Forums and three newly launched non-Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, which include EmpowHer: Women in Healthcare, Digital Health & AI, and Healthcare Investment Summit, will explore key themes such as the growth of female entrepreneurship in healthcare, global investment trends, and teamwork and teambuilding in health organisational culture and strategy.

Medical professionals attending Arab Health 2025 will have access to 10 CME-accredited conferences held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and taking place at Conrad Dubai to accommodate demand. They include Total Radiology, Obs & Gyne, Quality Management & Patient Safety, General Surgery, Emergency Medicine & Critical Care, Infection Control, Decontamination & Sterilisation, Public Health, the Healthcare Leadership: Samson Global Leadership Academy and HAYAT - The Annual Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress 2025, which will be held as part of Arab Health for the first time. UCLA Health will also host an exclusive event, featuring Laker Legends Robert Horry and Michael Cooper, highlighting a collaboration that provides world-class care to elite athletes.

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with Informa to develop and implement medical education conferences in many healthcare specialties at Arab Health. This education helps healthcare professionals stay up to date and ensures they have the knowledge and competence to provide high-quality patient care.

James K. Stoller, MD, MS, Chief of Education at Cleveland Clinic, said: “Arab Health is a forum where healthcare professionals across the globe gather and learn together. Offering accredited continuing education in this setting helps educate participants according to the highest standards for quality, integrity and independence from commercial influence.”

An extended version of the Arab Health Village will return, providing visitors with a space to network in a more relaxed environment where food and beverages are available. The area will be open throughout show days and into the evening.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

Sponsors include PureHealth, American Hospital, Dr Sulaiman Al Habib, Emirates Health Services, M42, Ge Healthcare and Canon Medical, amongst others.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.