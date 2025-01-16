Three new healthcare business forums, including EmpowHER, Digital Health & AI, and the Healthcare Investment Summit, have been launched; the CME-accredited Healthcare Leadership: Samson Leadership Academy rounds out the new conference offering

The conferences, part of the Arab Health Congress 2025 program, will welcome 250 speakers and host more than 110 sessions, with over 3,400 delegates expected

The 50th edition of Arab Health will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 January 2025: Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest and most influential healthcare event and congress, has announced the launch of four new conferences, forming part of the Arab Health Congress 2025, namely EmpowHer: Women in Healthcare, Digital Health & AI, and Healthcare Investment Summit, underscoring Arab Health’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and inclusivity within the healthcare sector.

The EmpowHer Forum, taking place on 28 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will explore key themes such as women's leadership in AI & Digital Health transformation, sustainable healthcare and ESG initiatives, and the growth of female entrepreneurship in the sector while showcasing inspiring examples of women thriving in healthcare.

According to McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2024 report, women’s representation has increased at every level of corporate management. However, parity is almost 50 years away, underscoring the need for investment in women’s leadership development.

Confirmed participants at the forum include H.E Mubaraka Mubarak Ibrahim – UAE; Dr Salome Maswime – South Africa; Noha Hachach- Lebanon, Franciscka Lucien – USA; Dr Tarang Gianchandani – India, amongst others.

Cynthia Makarutse, Conference Director, Informa Markets, commented: “This year's emphasis on diversity is a testament to Arab Health’s dedication to amplifying women’s voices in the industry. Women are championing advancements in patient care, fostering inclusive workplaces, and driving innovative solutions across the sector from senior leadership roles. EmpowHer celebrates these achievements and creates opportunities for collaboration, mentorship, and leadership development.”

Also taking place on 28 January, the Healthcare Investment Summit will bring together investors, strategists, and policymakers under the theme Investing in Impact: Redefining healthcare through innovation and collaboration. The forum will explore global investment trends, public-private partnerships, and the potential of MedTech advancements transforming the healthcare landscape.

Key speakers include Dr. Mussaad M. Al Razouki of Deerfield Management, Seema Kumar, CEO of New York-based The Cure, and Dr. Mohamed Adel Ghanem, Head of Healthcare, the Qatar Investment Authority. Attendees will gain insights into high-impact investment opportunities and strategies for navigating emerging markets.

As part of the Digital Health & AI Forum, taking place on 27 January, the focus will centre on the transformative role of technology in healthcare under the theme Connected Health Solutions: Unlocking AI and Digital Health Potential. The forum will explore how AI and digital technologies can enhance patient care, streamline healthcare delivery, and overcome regulatory barriers.

Discussions will cover cutting-edge topics like integrating AI into smart healthcare systems, precision medicine, and the ethical implications of emerging digital health solutions. One of the opening keynote addresses will be delivered by Dr David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer & VP of Healthcare at Microsoft, who will discuss transformative AI in healthcare.

Rounding out the new conferences is the CME-accredited Healthcare Leadership: Samson Global Leadership Academy, also taking place on 27 January. Led by James Stoller, MD, MS, Chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Education Institute, the conference will examine leadership competencies, teamwork and teambuilding in health organisational culture and strategy, leading change, and managing conflict in healthcare.

“These new conferences underscore our commitment to provide a platform to discuss the latest trends and develop groundbreaking ideas shaping the future of healthcare,” concluded Makarutse.

The Arab Health Congress, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, features a total of nine continuing medical education (CME) conferences, including Total Radiology, Obs & Gyne, Quality Management & Patient Safety, General Surgery, Emergency Medicine & Critical Care, Infection Control, Decontamination & Sterilisation, and Public Health and the Healthcare Leadership: Samson Global Leadership Academy. Plus, the three non-CME conferences EmpowHER: Women in Healthcare, ⁠Digital Health and AI, and the ⁠Healthcare Investment Summit.

Arab Health 2025 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.

-Ends-

About Arab Health

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 50 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world’s leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2025 will take place from 27 - 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Website: www.arabhealthonline.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArabHealth/

Twitter: @Arab_Health #ArabHealth

Linkedin: Arab Health Forum

Instagram: @arabhealthonline

Media contact:

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com