Bahrain: - The American School of Bahrain proudly marked a significant milestone with its inaugural graduation ceremony which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay. The event was in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Higher Education Council, along with a distinguished gathering of officials and ambassadors.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the Ministry of Education's unwavering support for the private education sector. He emphasized the Ministry's commitment to developing this sector and enhancing investment to support the educational journey and provide diverse options for parents.

Mr. Dave McMaster, Director of the American School of Bahrain, expressed his pride in the graduating class and looked forward to their future contributions to the nation. "We are thrilled to see our first graduates embark on their next journey. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we anticipate their significant contributions to the development of Bahrain," he said.

Dr. Juan Saavedra, Middle & High School Principal, highlighted the school's mission to inspire a passion for learning and personal growth. "Our goal is to cultivate students who are not only academically prepared but also conscious global citizens. The readiness of our graduates to join prestigious universities worldwide speaks volumes about the success of our educational approach," he stated.

The ceremony featured speeches from notable figures, including Mr. Tammam Abushakra, Chairman of the Board of Directors of American School of Bahrain, and Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, CEO of Bahrain Islamic Bank. Abdul Rahman Hisham Al-Binali, who is a member of the 25th cohort of the Crown Prince International Scholarship Program, delivered the student speech in Arabic, followed by Christina Isabel in English.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Juma, followed by the presentation of special awards by Mr. McMaster to students who achieved outstanding accomplishments in various fields.

-Ends-

About American School of Bahrain:

American School of Bahrain offers a holistic and challenging American and international educational program founded on the pillars of academic excellence, happiness, innovation, international mindedness, balance, community leadership and cultural respect. With experienced leadership, dedicated and caring educators and state-of-the-art facilities, ASB inspires students to pursue their passions and become lifelong learners. As an Esol Education school, ASB is part of a family of exceptional international schools around the world in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Cairo, Nicosia and Lebanon.

For media enquiries, please contact: