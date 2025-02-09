Kuwait City – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) in collaboration with the National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL), successfully hosted the event, "Navigating the Future of Healthcare in the GCC and Kuwait." This gathering focused on telehealth innovations and the digitization of healthcare systems.

Following the success of the 2022 conference of Kuwait's healthcare sector, this year's discussions ventured deeper into the transformative role of telehealth in healthcare delivery. Esteemed speakers from around the world presented insights on cutting-edge technologies, shared successful case studies, and discussed future opportunities in the field. The event served as a critical platform for exploring how telehealth is revolutionizing healthcare accessibility, improving patient outcomes, and addressing ongoing challenges in healthcare delivery.

Featured Speakers Included:

Ali Alassy, Sales Manager at Oracle Health, MEA, who brings over 20 years of experience in driving healthcare business systems and digital transformation projects across the Middle East and Africa.

Ashraf Khader, Executive Director for Microsoft Cloud Solutions, with over 25 years of experience in the technology sector with a proven record of sales execution, sales excellence, business development, people management, strategy planning and digital transformation.

Jarrett Fowler, Senior Director of Strategic and International Initiatives at NCHL, plays a crucial role in fostering NCHL’s international projects and global business development in healthcare.

Jens Dommel, Head of Healthcare at Amazon Web Services (AWS) for EMEA, known for pioneering digital transformation and cloud services for healthcare across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Dr. Karen Louise Smith, MD, MEd, SFHM, Medical Director of Global Services at Children’s National Hospital and Practice of Medicine Coach at George Washington School of Medicine, a distinguished professional with extensive expertise in pediatrics, hospital medicine, and healthcare leadership education.

Mohamed Al Khatib, Solutions Architect at CISCO, a specialist in designing and implementing solutions for the Oil and Gas, and healthcare sectors.

Dr. Mussaad Al-Razouki, Operating Partner at Deerfield Management in New York, a healthcare investment expert leading initiatives to enhance global healthcare quality and accessibility.

Key Partnerships and Future Goals:

The event concluded with an MOU signing ceremony between AmCham Kuwait and NCHL, highlighting their dedication to bringing American healthcare institutions to Kuwait and reinforcing collaborations between the two nations. The ceremony saw attendance from a delegation of leading U.S. hospitals, keen on supporting Kuwait’s healthcare digitization efforts. This event served as a pivotal platform for engaging conversations, fostering partnerships, and setting the stage for shaping the future of healthcare in the region. This significant initiative marks a crucial step towards transforming healthcare accessibility and quality across the GCC, particularly in Kuwait.

AmCham Kuwait and the NCHL gave special thanks to their Platinum Sponsor, Al Hajery Pharmacy, represented by Mr. Mohamed Nasser Al Hajery. MNH has been a key player in Kuwait’s pharmaceutical sector since 1946, marking its beginnings with the first distribution of Penicillin in the country. Over the decades, it has built strong, lasting partnerships with global suppliers and a loyal customer base, contributing to its market leadership. With a progressive approach, MNH’s pharmaceutical division has secured a 13% market share, representing renowned agencies such as GSK, Abbott, and other major brands. The company operates 28 retail pharmacies with plans for expansion, driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and regulatory excellence. Actively engaged in healthcare development, MNH strengthens its industry presence through participation in exhibitions, conferences, and seminars

The Gold Sponsor for the event, Mass General Brigham, represented by Karen Lemaire, Vice President, and Karim Talleh, Senior Director, of Mass General Brigham International Patient Services was in attendance at the Telehealth event and accepted the token of appreciation from AmCham Kuwait and the NCHL. Mass General Brigham, based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is an integrated academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Mass General Brigham’s five Harvard-affiliated hospitals are consistently ranked among the best in the U.S. and globally, with thousands of physicians serving as Harvard Medical School faculty. Mass General Brigham has been at the forefront of medical research and patient care for over 200 years. With 14 Nobel laureates honored for pioneering achievements, it is home to the largest hospital-based research program in the United States. Supported by an annual research budget exceeding $2.1 billion, it leads the nation as the top recipient of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding. At any given time, more than 3,700 clinical trials are underway, advancing innovative treatments and therapies that benefit 2.6 million patients annually. Each year, patients from over 120 countries visit for advanced treatments, surgeries, clinical trials, and expertise in rare and complex conditions. Mass General Brigham’s multilingual International Patient Services team supports patients and their families in navigating all aspects of care and logistics throughout their healthcare journey.

About AmCham Kuwait:

Founded in 1985, AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization composed of Fortune 500 corporations, SMEs, and prominent business leaders from both the U.S. and Kuwait. As a key advocate for American interests in Kuwait, AmCham Kuwait works tirelessly to strengthen the business ties between the two nations.

For more information, please visit www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on social media @abck1985.

About NCHL:

About the National Center for Healthcare Leadership: NCHL is a leader in promoting evidence-based practices and research in the fields of healthcare leadership development, organizational development, and international healthcare. Through its three premier membership programs—the Leadership Excellence Networks (LENS), US Cooperative for International Patient Programs (USCIPP), and National Council on Administrative Fellowships (NCAF)—NCHL supports its members through interorganizational collaboration and the creation of communities of practice. These initiatives empower organizations to adopt solutions that drive excellence in healthcare. Learn more about NCHL at www.nchl.org.