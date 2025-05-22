Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, held a high-level meeting with Kamel Ghribi, Chairperson of Italy’s GKSD Investment Holding and the San Donato Hospital Group, to discuss expanding collaboration in healthcare investment and medical education.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry’s spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that discussions focused on the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital built to international standards, as well as the creation of a global medical university in Egypt to advance both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education.

The two parties also explored investment opportunities in healthcare infrastructure, medical and nursing training, and collaboration on European medical fellowship programs to support continuous professional development. Plans were also discussed for launching research and innovation centers to drive scientific advancement in the healthcare sector.

Cooperation in digital health was another key focus, including initiatives in telemedicine, health information technology, and the implementation of electronic medical records. The agenda also addressed joint efforts in public health, with an emphasis on the prevention and management of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

The proposed partnership aligns with Egypt’s national strategy to modernize healthcare services, attract foreign direct investment, and leverage international expertise to enhance the quality and reach of medical care across the country.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).