The interactive workshop provided best practice and practical insights into Amazon’s capabilities to help scale their businesses online

The workshop supports Amazon’s commitment to host 100,000 companies, including local SMEs, on Amazon.ae by 2026, announced in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Executive Council

Dubai, UAE — In line with its continuous commitment to supporting local businesses and Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Amazon hosted an Emirati Businesses Workshop this week in Dubai. Supporting Emirati businesses scale online successfully as they navigate today’s digital economy, the interactive session provided knowledge and guidance on how to best leverage Amazon’s capabilities, tools, services, and programs to reach millions of Amazon customers while accelerating growth.

The workshop was attended by key government and SME support entities from the Ministry of Economy, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Sandooq Al Watan, as well as the in5 accelerator.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: "At Amazon, supporting local businesses and SMEs is not just a priority for us; it is a fundamental part of our work and an embodiment of our customer-centric culture. Aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, we aim to grow the number of businesses and local SMEs that sell on Amazon.ae from 50,000 to 100,000 by 2026, which is why strategic initiatives of this nature are of core importance. We are proud to be able to contribute to the UAE’s ambitious plans as we strive to support the country’s thriving landscape.”

Zeina El Kaissi, Director of Public Policy for Amazon MENA, added: “In every milestone of Amazon’s growth in the UAE, our government stakeholders are present and supportive. We are proud of this latest collaboration with them in support of Emirati SMEs, and are pleased to have hosted them in the workshop to hear first-hand from local businesses and entrepreneurs”.

Emirati businesses of all sizes, including SMEs, attended the workshop, with sessions led by a team of Amazon experts who provided valuable insights into the advantages of selling on Amazon, and outlined the key steps to becoming a successful seller. Additionally, workshops were held to discuss fulfillment and logistics solutions, growth programs, and tools for brand building.

Manea Al-Kaabi, CEO of Emirates Beekepers, said: “We sincerely thank Amazon for organizing the workshop for sellers in the UAE. Their remarkable efforts in providing us with important information and instructions were truly commendable. The presence of Amazon’s dedicated teams from the marketing and registration departments, offering us unwavering assistance, has earned my utmost admiration and appreciation. The opportunity to sell my products on Amazon is truly a game-changer for me. It is a significant leap forward in my journey towards rapid and professional globalization. I look forward to more workshops from Amazon catered to business owners in the UAE, as they have proven to be invaluable learning experiences."

The majority of products sold on Amazon.ae comes from third-party sellers, most of which are SMEs. Over the years Amazon has progressively launched tools to help local businesses reach their full potential, such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) – a service that allows businesses to outsource order fulfillment to Amazon, whereby Amazon fulfillment specialists receive inventory and store products in order to pick, pack, and ship the order to customers with free and fast delivery options.

Businesses can visit https://sell.amazon.ae/ for more information on how to set-up a selling partner account if they are new to Amazon, or learn more about ways to optimize their business’ performance if they are currently selling on Amazon.ae.

Extra quotes:

Jasmin Frick, Director of Seller Success at Amazon MENA, added: “We are thrilled to have met some of the UAE’s most innovative businesses and budding SMEs as they came together during the workshop. We continuously work to empower local businesses to accelerate their performance, and fuel the UAE’s growth. We will continue to support local businesses and SMEs successfully grow by connecting them with customers on Amazon.ae, and providing logistics solutions such as Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). Our Global Registration Program on Amazon.ae also makes it easier and more seamless for local sellers to have access to sell on Amazon stores globally, reaching hundreds of millions of worldwide active customer accounts.”

Rahma Al Muhairbi, Founder of Bahara, said: “I am deeply grateful to Amazon for organizing a workshop dedicated to supporting business owners in the UAE, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire team for their unwavering commitment and valuable time devoted to us. The workshop has proved vey beneficial, especially due to the presence of a knowledgeable team that is fully aware of Amazon’s procedures, providing clear and practical explanations that surpass what we can find online.”

She added, "I would like to express my gratitude to Amazon for offering this unique opportunity to attend and participate in a workshop that delivered an abundance of useful information. We hope to future workshops on a large scale be organized, encompassing a greater number of business owners in the UAE.”

