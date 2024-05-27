Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the slogan " Nationalization as a Strategic Goal," Almarai Company organized its annual Nationalization Ceremony 2024 on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The ceremony witnessed the signing of several agreements with Hail University, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Saudi Logistics Academy, Food Industries Institute, and Ikhaa Charity Association for Orphans Care. The event was attended by Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader, CEO of Almarai, along with leaders and officials from all participating entities, as well as the executive management and directors of various company sectors.

The signed agreements aim to qualify and train more Saudi youth to attract them to the labor market in the food and beverage industry through Almarai’s training and employment programs.

Al-Bader, confirmed that Nationalization is one of the top priorities in Almarai's comprehensive strategic plans, especially since the company is one of the largest work environments in Saudi Arabia. He pointed out that the total number of Saudi employees is approximately 10,000, including more than 800 female employees and over 500 employees with special needs.

Al-Bader explained that the five-year investment plan (2024–2028) recently launched by Almarai will increase investments by over 18 billion riyals, aiming to enhance the Kingdom’s food security. He emphasized that developing human capital is one of the key elements for the success of implementing these plans and programs, given the passion and high capabilities of the nation's youth.

Almarai has achieved platinum and high green levels in the Nitaqat program for nationalizing private sector jobs. This success is attributed to its integrated system of initiatives and training programs, which provided over half a million training hours in 2023, boosting employee retention to 90%.

On his part, Mr. Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Drees, Chief Human Resources Officer at Almarai, reviewed the success of Almarai’s Nationalization programs. He pointed out that the company works in coordination with all partners to build and develop an integrated system of qualitative training and qualification initiatives and programs to supply various sectors and departments of the company with qualified national cadres under the slogan " Nationalization as a Strategic Goal."

