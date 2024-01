Jeddah: Calidad Ventures Unveils AlImtehaan: A STEAM Online Learning Platform for Students .Calidad Ventures, a pioneering UAE-based EdTech company, introduces AlImtehaan, an innovative STEAM online learning platform for students. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the Founder & Directors at Calidad Ventures aim to revolutionize education through technology.

AIimtehaan, recently conducted a transformative workshop for Al Moktashef International School (MIS)students in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Technology and Future," the workshop focused on STEAM learning, emphasizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotics. Students across various grades of MIS School gathered to explore the dynamic realm of STEAM education. AlImtehaan's expert facilitators led interactive sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and engaging activities to deepen participants' understanding of cutting-edge technologies.Particpating students were issued Certificate of Particpation,certifed by STEM.

Workshop Highlights:

In-depth exploration of key STEAM learning areas, including AI, ML, and Block Coding.

AlImtehaan's commitment to equipping students with skills crucial for the digital era, ensuring readiness for the evolving 21st-century landscape.

Khawla Al Marshad, Director of Marketing at AlImtehaan, expressed, "We are thrilled to inspire and educate the bright minds at MIS School. Our goal is to empower students with knowledge and skills for a technology-driven future."

Dr. Sage Lal, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Al Moktashef International School, remarked, "This workshop aligns perfectly with our vision of providing holistic, cutting-edge education. Exposure to advanced technologies at an early age enhances academic capabilities and instils a passion for learning."

In line with our commitment to educational excellence, we are poised to organize workshops for interested schools across Saudi Arabia. Bright students participating will be awarded with free courses, mock IELTS or SAT tests, and other valuable resources.

Calidad Ventures remains dedicated to fostering a love for learning and technological innovation. The success at Al Moktashef International School School(MIS) mirrors the company's commitment to delivering exceptional educational experiences, preparing students for the digital age.

