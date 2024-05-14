Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate development company in the emirate of Sharjah has announced its participation in the first edition of ACRES Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai.

Taking place from May 16 to 19, 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition will attract major real estate development and investment companies, alongside top-tier property brokers, project management firms, banks, and financial institutions in the UAE.

Alef Group will showcase both Hayyan & Al Mamsha projects, promising an exclusive glimpse into these exceptional developments. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of special exhibition offers for bookings.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group said: "We are delighted to participate in the first edition of Acres Real Estate Exhibition which will take place in Dubai this month.

“We aim to showcase our most groundbreaking projects and commitment to sustainability and innovation through Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan, and greatly look forward to connecting with local investors and visitors.”

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan projects are on high demand and sales transactions from the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024 which took place in January at the Sharjah Expo Centre, amounted to approximately Dh310 million. This demonstrated the steady appeal of the group’s projects.

Ataya also announced the completion of construction of the Show Villa, a two-storey structure in Hayyan, comprising a total area of 5884.84 sq. ft. Featuring five lavishly designed bedrooms, this spacious villa provides the perfect setting for families and investors seeking both comfort and sophistication. The Show Villa & On-site Experience center will commence welcoming customers at the End of May 2024.

Al Mamsha Sharjah and Hayyan have emerged as the Emirate’s latest premier destinations for residents seeking an enhanced living experience.

Situated conveniently close to Sharjah International Airport, children’s school complexes, the University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, these two distinguished residential and retail projects attract investors interested in upscale living.

About Alef Group

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 10 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.