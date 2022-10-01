PHOTO
On 28th September, Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards felicitated the top corporate leaders, business performers and achievers in the Sultanate of Oman. The event witnessed the congregation of the business leaders and dignitaries who are driving the country’s business and economy, and are instrumental in the nation building process.
In the 12th Edition of the Awards, His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahroqi, Minister of Heritage & Tourism graced the event as the Chief Guest. Overall, 15 top ranking MSX-listed companies were felicitated at the awards function across three categories -- large cap, mid cap and small cap -- based on their performance on select financial parameters. For performances that go beyond the balance sheet, a series of special awards were also presented.
The 2022 edition was supported by some of the leading brands from the Sultanate including Ahli Bank, Taageer Finance, Oman Data Park, Tibiaan Properties, National Life & General Insurance, United GCC Fund, United Securities, Eva Clinics, Grand Spa, U Capital and UMS Digital.
In the large cap segment, Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles, ahlibank, Sohar International, Bank Muscat and National Bank of Oman won. In the mid cap segment, Al Jazeera Steel Products, Al Jazeira Services, Al Batinah Power, Al Ahlia Insurance and Oman United Insurance walked away with the awards. Oman Qatar Insurance, Al Maha Ceramics, United Finance, Gulf Mushroom Products and Oman Education & Training Investments won the in the small cap category.
An array of special awards were presented to the winners for achievements that go beyond the regular financial parameters. The CEO of the Year Award was presented to Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Sohar International. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of MHD ACERE was presented the Business Woman of the Year Award. Mustafa Ahmed Salman, CEO of United Securities was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Business Leader of the Year Award was presented to Asma'a Al Maraghi, CoFounder & MD of TM Done. The Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Award was given to Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park and the Oil & Gas Services Industry Leader of the Year Award was presented to Eng. Musallam Al Mashaani, CEO of Al Baraka Oilfield Services.
The Telecom Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Pradeep Tripathi, Chairman of GPT Group International. Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Alya Ahmed Sulaiman, Founder of Grand Spa. The Emerging Business Leader of the Year Award was presented to Hiba Al Kiyumi, Founder & CEO of Eva Clinics and the Healthcare CEO of the Year Award was given to Sameer Al Awam, CEO of Muscat Eye Laser Center.
Among other special awards, the Talent Management Initiative of the Year Award was presented to ahlibank. Leasing & Finance Company of the Year Award was presented to Taageer Finance while Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was bagged by Sohar International and Real Estate Company of the Year Award was presented to Tibiaan Properties.
The Award for Outdoor Advertising Solutions Company of the Year was presented to Mubashir, followed by the Insurance Company of the Year Award that was presented to Oman Qatar Insurance. Global Education Services was bestowed with the Education Company of the Year Award. The Award for E-commerce Company of the Year was presented to TM Done. The winner of Eye Care Center of the Year Award was Muscat Eye Laser.
List of Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2022 Winners:
Best Performing Company – Small Cap
Oman Education & Training Investments
Best Performing Company – Small Cap
Gulf Mushroom Products Co.
Best Performing Company – Small Cap
United Finance Company
Best Performing Company – Small Cap
Al Maha Ceramics
Best Performing Company – Small Cap
Oman Qatar Insurance Company
Best Performing Company – Mid Cap
Oman United Insurance Co.
Best Performing Company – Mid Cap
Al Ahlia Insurance
Best Performing Company – Mid Cap
Al Batinah Power
Best Performing Company – Mid Cap
Al Jazeira Services Co.
Best Performing Company – Mid Cap
Al Jazeera Steel Products
Best Performing Company – Large Cap
National Bank of Oman
Best Performing Company – Large Cap
Bank Muscat
Best Performing Company – Large Cap
Sohar International
Best Performing Company – Large Cap
ahlibank
Best Performing Company – Large Cap
Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles Co.
Eye Care Center of the Year
Muscat Eye Laser
E-Commerce Company of the Year
TM DONE
Education Company of the Year
Global Education Services
Insurance Company of the Year
Oman Qatar Insurance Company
Outdoor Advertising Solutions Company of the Year
Mubashir
Real Estate Company of the Year
Tibiaan Properties
Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
Sohar International
Leasing & Finance Company of the Year
Taageer Finance
Talent Management Initiative of the Year
ahlibank
Healthcare CEO of the Year
Sameer Al Awam
Muscat Eye Laser Center
Emerging Business Leader of the Year
Hiba Al Kiyumi
Eva Clinics
Entrepreneur of the Year
Alya Ahmed Sulaiman
Grand Spa
Telecom Entrepreneur of the Year
Pradeep Tripathi
Global Phone Technology
Oil and Gas Services Industry Leader of the Year
Eng. Musallam Al Mashaani
Al Baraka Oilfield Services
Digital Transformation Leader of the Year
Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi
Oman Data Park
Business Leader of the Year
Asma'a Al Maraghi
TM Done
Lifetime Achievement
Mustafa Ahmed Salman
United Securities
Business Woman of the Year
Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish
MHD ACERE
CEO of the Year
Ahmed Al Musalmi
Sohar International
