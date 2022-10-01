On 28th September, Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards felicitated the top corporate leaders, business performers and achievers in the Sultanate of Oman. The event witnessed the congregation of the business leaders and dignitaries who are driving the country’s business and economy, and are instrumental in the nation building process.

In the 12th Edition of the Awards, His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahroqi, Minister of Heritage & Tourism graced the event as the Chief Guest. Overall, 15 top ranking MSX-listed companies were felicitated at the awards function across three categories -- large cap, mid cap and small cap -- based on their performance on select financial parameters. For performances that go beyond the balance sheet, a series of special awards were also presented.

The 2022 edition was supported by some of the leading brands from the Sultanate including Ahli Bank, Taageer Finance, Oman Data Park, Tibiaan Properties, National Life & General Insurance, United GCC Fund, United Securities, Eva Clinics, Grand Spa, U Capital and UMS Digital.

In the large cap segment, Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles, ahlibank, Sohar International, Bank Muscat and National Bank of Oman won. In the mid cap segment, Al Jazeera Steel Products, Al Jazeira Services, Al Batinah Power, Al Ahlia Insurance and Oman United Insurance walked away with the awards. Oman Qatar Insurance, Al Maha Ceramics, United Finance, Gulf Mushroom Products and Oman Education & Training Investments won the in the small cap category.

An array of special awards were presented to the winners for achievements that go beyond the regular financial parameters. The CEO of the Year Award was presented to Ahmed Al Musalmi, CEO of Sohar International. Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of MHD ACERE was presented the Business Woman of the Year Award. Mustafa Ahmed Salman, CEO of United Securities was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Business Leader of the Year Award was presented to Asma'a Al Maraghi, CoFounder & MD of TM Done. The Digital Transformation Leader of the Year Award was given to Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park and the Oil & Gas Services Industry Leader of the Year Award was presented to Eng. Musallam Al Mashaani, CEO of Al Baraka Oilfield Services.

The Telecom Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Pradeep Tripathi, Chairman of GPT Group International. Entrepreneur of the Year Award was presented to Alya Ahmed Sulaiman, Founder of Grand Spa. The Emerging Business Leader of the Year Award was presented to Hiba Al Kiyumi, Founder & CEO of Eva Clinics and the Healthcare CEO of the Year Award was given to Sameer Al Awam, CEO of Muscat Eye Laser Center.

Among other special awards, the Talent Management Initiative of the Year Award was presented to ahlibank. Leasing & Finance Company of the Year Award was presented to Taageer Finance while Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was bagged by Sohar International and Real Estate Company of the Year Award was presented to Tibiaan Properties.

The Award for Outdoor Advertising Solutions Company of the Year was presented to Mubashir, followed by the Insurance Company of the Year Award that was presented to Oman Qatar Insurance. Global Education Services was bestowed with the Education Company of the Year Award. The Award for E-commerce Company of the Year was presented to TM Done. The winner of Eye Care Center of the Year Award was Muscat Eye Laser.

List of Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2022 Winners:

Best Performing Company – Small Cap

Oman Education & Training Investments

Best Performing Company – Small Cap

Gulf Mushroom Products Co.

Best Performing Company – Small Cap

United Finance Company

Best Performing Company – Small Cap

Al Maha Ceramics

Best Performing Company – Small Cap

Oman Qatar Insurance Company

Best Performing Company – Mid Cap

Oman United Insurance Co.

Best Performing Company – Mid Cap

Al Ahlia Insurance

Best Performing Company – Mid Cap

Al Batinah Power

Best Performing Company – Mid Cap

Al Jazeira Services Co.

Best Performing Company – Mid Cap

Al Jazeera Steel Products

Best Performing Company – Large Cap

National Bank of Oman

Best Performing Company – Large Cap

Bank Muscat

Best Performing Company – Large Cap

Sohar International

Best Performing Company – Large Cap

ahlibank

Best Performing Company – Large Cap

Al Anwar Ceramic Tiles Co.

Eye Care Center of the Year

Muscat Eye Laser

E-Commerce Company of the Year

TM DONE

Education Company of the Year

Global Education Services

Insurance Company of the Year

Oman Qatar Insurance Company

Outdoor Advertising Solutions Company of the Year

Mubashir

Real Estate Company of the Year

Tibiaan Properties

Leadership in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Sohar International

Leasing & Finance Company of the Year

Taageer Finance

Talent Management Initiative of the Year

ahlibank

Healthcare CEO of the Year

Sameer Al Awam

Muscat Eye Laser Center

Emerging Business Leader of the Year

Hiba Al Kiyumi

Eva Clinics

Entrepreneur of the Year

Alya Ahmed Sulaiman

Grand Spa

Telecom Entrepreneur of the Year

Pradeep Tripathi

Global Phone Technology

Oil and Gas Services Industry Leader of the Year

Eng. Musallam Al Mashaani

Al Baraka Oilfield Services

Digital Transformation Leader of the Year

Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi

Oman Data Park

Business Leader of the Year

Asma'a Al Maraghi

TM Done

Lifetime Achievement

Mustafa Ahmed Salman

United Securities

Business Woman of the Year

Areej Mohsin Haider Darwish

MHD ACERE

CEO of the Year

Ahmed Al Musalmi

Sohar International

-Ends-