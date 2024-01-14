Align career choices with long-term goals, not transient situations.

In its second panel discussion featuring executive management members of National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the TAMAKAN Program welcomed Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO for Kuwait at National Bank of Kuwait. During the session, Mr. Al-Marzouq shared valuable insights into the pivotal stages of his career with the Kuwaiti youth, offering insights into the most significant stages of his career that eventually led to his assumption of top leadership positions within the largest banking institution in Kuwait.

Al-Marzouq discussed the challenges he encountered during his enriching journey with the participants of the TAMAKAN Program, dedicated to training university graduates. This program, now in its fifth consecutive year, is sponsored and strategically supported by NBK and organized by Creative Confidence. In addition to sharing insights into his experiences, Al-Marzouq offered valuable advice to the participants, serving as a guiding light for them to forge a successful career path.

Fostering an Inspiring Workplace Atmosphere

Al-Marzouq emphasized the significance of establishing goals early in life for success, along with the importance of selecting a work environment that fuels energy and creativity. During his conversation with young individuals, he remarked, "In the prime of your professional life, each person should define their goals and align their job choices accordingly. While a job can be a means to achieve financial and professional objectives, passion for the work remains the fundamental cornerstone for success, progress, and the realization of one's aspirations."

NBK offers an optimal work environment for individuals driven by passion and ambition to attain top leadership roles. With a workplace atmosphere comparable to international institutions, the bank is dedicated to supporting employees in realizing their aspirations. NBK provides outstanding opportunities for continuous professional development, extending to its workforce, including recent graduates, through high-level training programs in collaboration with renowned educational institutions," Al-Marzouq added.

Al-Marzouq offered guidance to the youth, advising them to embrace the current phase of their lives. His advice included finding joy in their work while their responsibilities are still minimal, pursuing their passion wherever it may lead, maintaining ambition, striving to acquire new skills daily, and making the most of the competencies and experiences gained through their work.

Courage & Accountability

In reference to the commencement of his professional journey, Al-Marzouq remarked, "I initiated my career in the treasury department, drawn to the multitude of skills and experiences it imparts—vital for anyone in the banking sector. I developed a deep appreciation for this role and dedicated 12 years to it, recognizing that the department serves as a crucial link between the bank and the dynamic local and international financial markets, demanding swift decision-making."

“Engaging in treasury management not only deepened my love for banking but also instilled in me the courage to embrace greater work responsibilities. Hence, every ambitious individual should be fearless and unafraid of making mistakes, recognizing that one cannot learn without them. A mistake serves as the initiation of the journey toward success and growth. However, the crucial lesson lies in avoiding the repetition of the same mistake,” Al-Marzouq advised.

Continuing his discussion on his professional journey, Al-Marzouq mentioned, "Following a 12-year tenure in treasury management, I transitioned to the Central Bank of Kuwait. This move afforded me the opportunity to gain extensive skills and knowledge concerning the regulatory and administrative framework that govern the operations of the banking sector in Kuwait."

Emphasizing the significance of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Al-Marzouq highlighted it as a venerable and crucial institution for the operations of local banks. He noted that the Central Bank houses experienced bankers whose wealth of expertise significantly contributes to bolstering confidence in both the local banking sector and Kuwait’s economy.

The Crucial Role of Confidentiality in Banking Careers

Al-Marzouq directed the focus of the youth engaged in the "TAMAKAN" Program to a crucial aspect when embarking on a career in the banking sector – the importance of safeguarding work confidentiality. He emphasized that an employee's reputation is inseparable from the institution they work for, highlighting how a strong personal reputation significantly contributes to one's professional development. Stressing the need for responsibility, he underscored the importance of maintaining both personal and organizational reputations, particularly in the banking sector, where the nature of the work often involves handling sensitive information.

Team Spirit

In response to a participant's inquiry regarding rapid development, Al-Marzouq emphasized the advantages of collaborative teamwork, highlighting how the exchange of experiences and skills among team members is mutually beneficial.

Encouraging continuous learning, Al-Marzouq emphasized that it enhances an individual's promptness and accuracy. He advised young professionals to exercise patience, urging them not to leave their roles or organizations solely due to factors related to a specific person in a managerial position or within the same team. Instead, Al-Marzouq recommended having a well-thought-out plan and goals, rooted in personal decisions, as circumstances may change, presenting unforeseen opportunities. The key is to be fully prepared to seize these opportunities when they arise.

Al-Marzouq advocated prioritizing the enhancement of skills that contribute to swift and accurate work completion. He encouraged individuals to regularly seek advice from those in their surroundings on the most effective and efficient approaches to completing tasks. Emphasizing the importance of accumulating ample experience and acquiring the necessary skills, he underscored that such efforts are essential for securing higher positions and deserving promotions in one's career.

Emphasizing that career advancement at NBK is contingent on skill and achieving work with excellence, Al-Marzouq highlighted that the career path doesn't conclude solely with promotion or attaining a higher rank. He pointed out that several factors should be considered, with a primary focus on the added value one can contribute to the new role or position.

Charting an Exceptional Career Path

Al-Marzouq recommended that participants in the "TAMAKAN" Program seize the valuable opportunity offered by NBK. He encouraged them to leverage this exceptional experience to enhance their skills and readiness for the job market. The program, he emphasized, serves as a crucial steppingstone for newly graduated university students, facilitating their transition into a dynamic and active workforce within the Kuwaiti economy.

Al-Marzouq further counseled them to focus on honing essential skills and gaining the requisite experience, positioning themselves to meet the demands of a highly competitive labor market across various sectors. He underscored that acquiring these capabilities not only prepares them for employment but also empowers them to potentially establish their own businesses. Al-Marzouq emphasized that the program aligns with NBK's strategy, dedicated to supporting Kuwaiti youth, paving the way for them to forge a bright and successful future.

A Program of Exceptional Empowerment

The TAMAKAN Program aims to cultivate essential personal skills for active participation in professional life. Moreover, it strives to inspire Kuwaiti youth to discover their hidden potential and capabilities, while also fostering the creativity of emerging talents.

The program adopts a blended learning approach, combining in-person sessions with online training through electronic platforms and interactive tools for remote learning. It covers various subjects and workshops, delving into creativity, innovation, design thinking, business model design, career exploration, and the development of solutions to mitigate risks.

NBK is dedicated to supporting Kuwait’s strategic agenda, particularly in fostering economic growth through backing the private sector and alignment with the state's development plans. This commitment is in line with the long-term national goals outlined in New Kuwait Vision 2035.

