A flagship initiative within Al Hamra’s Enhancement Strategy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to community support and innovation.

Providing a dynamic platform that strengthens the professional ecosystem and aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Kuwait: Al Hamra Real Estate Company is set to launch the second edition of the Al Hamra Career Fair. The event is scheduled for 17 and 18 September 2025 at Al Hamra Shopping Center, in collaboration with Zone, the organizer of “Watheefti Career Fair.” Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this annual platform brings together leading employers across the private and public sectors, seasoned professionals, and fresh graduates, reflecting Al Hamra’s role as a thriving business hub while creating meaningful opportunities for career development and professional networking. As part of Al Hamra’s Enhancement Strategy, the fair comes as part of Al Hamra’s development strategy, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in supporting the community and national economy by empowering talent and fostering sustainable growth.

The inaugural edition of the Al Hamra Career Fair welcomed more than 7,000 visitors and brought together over 20 leading organizations. Building on this remarkable success, the 2025 edition returns with an expanded scope, offering a broader spectrum of career opportunities across diverse sectors. Participants will be able to connect directly with employers from retail, banking, technology, healthcare, and the public sector, with the Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) continuing its pivotal role in empowering local talent through direct access to employment opportunities.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Duwaihi, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, “The Al Hamra Career Fair is not just a recruitment initiative—it is a proud extension of Al Hamra’s role as a thriving business hub that seamlessly brings together commerce, innovation, and lifestyle in one of Kuwait’s most iconic landmarks. Building on the remarkable success of our first edition, this year’s fair reflects our determination to drive meaningful connections between businesses and talent, opening doors for professionals of all levels to grow, contribute, and excel. Through this initiative, Al Hamra reaffirms its leadership in empowering organizations, cultivating a culture of excellence, and shaping a vibrant, competitive future in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.”

With an expanded lineup of participating companies from different sectors, the second edition promises to deliver richer networking experiences, exclusive insights into emerging job markets, and direct access to decision-makers. Visitors can explore a diverse range of opportunities, from established corporations to innovative startups, all gathered under one roof.

The Al Hamra Career Fair will be open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on both days at Al Hamra Shopping Center. Registration is available through the Watheefti app. Whether seeking a first step into the job market, exploring new industries, or pursuing career advancement, participants will find a unique opportunity to engage directly with top employers.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying the proud legacy of an iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in real estate management. With ample office space available for a wide range of business activities, its highly acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper standing at 413m high with 80 levels. The tower serves as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district, enabling people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center operates as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots premium, new brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts. The center also functions as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as its Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing workspaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, The American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, The Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ in the 10-year category for its completion of projects during 2021 by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, society through its national movements and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diverse offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.