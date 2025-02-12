AJMAN: Ajman University's annual Career Fair 2025 proved a resounding success, drawing more than 75 top employers to one of the UAE's largest career events. Held at the Sheikh Zayed Center for Conferences and Exhibitions on the AU campus on February 11, the AU Career Fair 2025 showcased Ajman University’s reputation as the #1 university in the UAE for Employer Reputation as per QS rankings.

For students, alumni, fresh graduates, and UAE nationals, the opportunity to receive comprehensive career guidance and support from top experts and industry professionals proved invaluable.

The event attracted significant industry interest, with Arada and Ramada as Gold sponsors, Ajman Bank and Clinica Medical Centre as Silver sponsors, and Ajman Chamber and Tafaseel as Bronze sponsors, alongside Ajman News as the Media sponsor.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, expressed pride in hosting the successful event, saying, “We are thrilled to host this meaningful career fair alongside our esteemed sponsors and partners. The AU Career Fair bridges the gap between academia and industry, offering students a launchpad into exciting careers and providing employers access to exceptional talent. On behalf of Ajman University, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all those who partnered with us to mentor talented individuals, honing their employability skills for successful careers in the UAE and beyond.”

Attendees had the chance to meet recruiters from leading companies, explore internship opportunities, and receive resume reviews to boost their job prospects. In addition, students also had the opportunity to participate in on-the-spot interviews. Workshops by top employers enhanced the participants’ experience, with Amazon Web Services covering GenAI modeling and LinkedIn offering branding insights.

A panel discussion titled ‘Skills of the Future,’ featured industry leaders sharing insights on emerging job market trends and in-demand skills. Aspiring entrepreneurs were provided the opportunity to connect with AU alumni who have launched successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The AU Career Fair 2025 aimed to equip students and graduates with the skills, connections, and confidence needed to thrive in the job market, reaffirming its status as a premier career event in the UAE.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.

For more information, visit: www.ajman.ac.ae.

