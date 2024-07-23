Ajman, UAE – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is set to launch the ninth edition of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, one of the region’s most prominent cultural festivals. The festival will be held at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman from July 24 to 28, 2024.

Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, said, "The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival is a vital platform to highlight the significance of palm trees and dates in Emirati society, reflecting the importance of this product as a symbol of national identity and heritage values. Through this festival, we aim to promote the sustainability of the heritage and agricultural sectors in the country. Dates are not just an agricultural product but part of the cultural fabric of the UAE, reflecting our history and rich heritage. Through the festival’s activities, we work to support and enhance the culture of agriculture in the Emirati community and contribute to achieving environmental and economic sustainability in this vital sector."

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, added, "The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival is one of the most prominent events offering significant heritage, agricultural, and economic roles, embodying Ajman's commitment to preserving heritage and promoting sustainable culture and agriculture. Through this festival, we aim to support the local community and stimulate economic activity in the region. We are committed to raising awareness and interest in local heritage and contributing to preserving the cultural values that represent the essence of our national identity."

All necessary preparations to ensure the festival's success have been completed, including the setup of the main stage, the traditional market, and areas designated for learning workshops. Coordination with farmers, beekeepers, small business owners, and artisans has also been finalized. The festival will feature a diverse daily program, including artistic and cultural performances, competitions, and learning workshops catering to all age groups.

The festival aims to enhance the value of palm trees as a symbol of Emirati authenticity and heritage, support farmers in Ajman and other emirates, as well as support beekeepers, artisans, and local talents. It also reinforces the efforts of the Culture and Arts Office of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development in integrating artistic and cultural elements into most social and heritage events.

Many entities are participating in organizing the workshops for the festival, including the Ministry of Community Development, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, Sharjah Museums represented by Sharjah Fort (AlHisn), Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah International Museum, Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Bait Al Naboodah, and Hisn Khorfakkan, in addition to Katuri Team and several artists.

The traditional market will feature 56 varied shops, including farmers' markets and honey shops, as well as stores selling clothes and Ajman-themed souvenirs, presented for the first time.

The total prize pool is approximately AED 500,000, with awards ranging from AED 7,000 for first place, AED 5,000 for second place, and AED 3,000 for third place in each category. The festival includes three dedicated categories: one for the northern emirates, another for the other emirates, and a third for Ajman, focusing on dates, citrus fruits, and honey.

Festival activities adhere to strict regulations, requiring that participating products be locally produced in the UAE and that land ownership documents be presented upon registration. Entries will be accepted during specified times from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development invites visitors to enjoy an experience that reflects the beauty of Emirati heritage and contributes to supporting local agriculture and preserving the UAE’s heritage. Farmers and landowners can showcase their unique local products and compete for outstanding prizes, enhancing their connection with the local market and promoting the culture of agriculture and natural products in the UAE.

The Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival will be held at the Emirates Hospitality Hall in Ajman from July 24 to July 28, from 10 AM to 11 PM.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae