Abu Dhabi: The Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, visited the pavilion of Tasleeh during his tour at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2022.

Ajman Crown Prince was welcomed by the CEO of Tasleeh, Salem Al Matrooshi, and was briefed on the latest innovations of manufacturing companies from Germany, Italy, France, Taiwan, and Spain, offering products that vary from premium firearms and airguns to automatic rifle lines, licensed airsoft lines, and other items and accessories.

Al Matrooshi highlighted the importance of participating in ADIHEX, he said, "It is a very noteworthy event, fostering the significance of preserving heritage. Through this event, it becomes part of our contribution to promote awareness of the heritage and preserve it as a cornerstone of the Emirati national identity, to be witnessed and known by a broad audience worldwide."

Al Matrooshi added, "During the exhibition, the entire team of Tasleeh seeks new opportunities to meet new agents and partners, increase sales and close deals, venture to new markets, develop relationships with professionals in specialized industries, launch innovative and new products, and most importantly increase awareness of the brand and the services being provided."

