Ajman Chamber is preparing to participate in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, with the participation of 6 industrial establishments representing Chamber members, as a strategic step aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate’s industrial sector, opening new horizons and global markets for local products, and consolidating Ajman’s position as a key contributor to the food and beverage industry and trade at the local, Gulf, and international levels.

Ajman Chamber's pavilion participating in the exhibition includes "Alrawdha Foodstuff Industry, Mircata Sweets Factory, Bon Crêpe Factory, Perfect Foodstuff Factory, Al Rahi Roastery, and Al Rawahi Roastery".

Jamila Kajoor, Executive Director of Member Relations and Support at Ajman Chamber, emphasized that Ajman Chamber's participation in this global exhibition aims to promote the industrial capabilities of the Emirate of Ajman, showcase the best modern and early practices in the area of food and beverage manufacturing and related industries, and build strategic partnerships, particularly in the presence of business owners and investors from more than 180 countries.

“Ajman Chamber’s participation in the exhibition aligns with Ajman’s Vision, which aims to provide a competitive business environment and a stimulating investment climate by supporting competitiveness in the industrial sector, diversifying investment promotion programs, and expanding trade networks in a manner that empowers local products and opens new horizons in foreign markets,” she added.