Ajman Chamber, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Representative Office in Ajman, has launched a medical examination campaign for workers at Alrawdha Foodstuff Industry, with a view to raising health awareness and ensuring the well-being of employees.

As part of the campaign, the "Metro Medical Centre" conducted a series of essential medical tests, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar level testing, dental checkups, and vision assessments. More than 120 workers at Alrawdha Foodstuff Industry also benefited from medical consultations.

Jamila Kajoor, Acting Executive Director of Member Relations and Support at Ajman Chamber, emphasized that Ajman Chamber is committed to organizing a series of medical campaigns in collaboration with its partners from the public and private sectors. These initiatives are intended to improve the health of workers in private sector enterprises and support the sustainability of Ajman Chamber members' businesses by fostering a healthy and safe work environment that contributes to enhancing productivity and promoting economic growth, while also strengthening community partnerships among all entities involved.

Dr. Amal Yousef Al Hosani, Head of the Public Health Program Support Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention's representative office in Ajman, stated that medical campaigns play a key role in promoting public health and improving quality of life, as they contribute to the early detection of diseases. Dr. Al Hosani praised the ongoing cooperation between the office and Ajman Chamber in implementing medical campaigns, in addition to providing an awareness workshop on the "Hayat" program, the national program for the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues.