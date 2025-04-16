The 24th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition – Dubai Derma, the world's largest scientific conference and exhibition in dermatology, aesthetics, and laser, concluded today with outstanding success, as the value of direct and indirect deals exceeded AED2.5 billion.

Over three days, the conference strengthened the UAE's position as a leading regional and global destination for medical tourism, supported by an integrated healthcare system distinguished by advanced infrastructure, highly qualified medical professionals, and healthcare services that meet international standards.

Competitive pricing and ease of access to medical services have further reinforced the UAE's status as a preferred destination for patients worldwide.

Dubai Derma has witnessed increasing interest from international visitors, with cosmetic procedures emerging as a fundamental element of the medical tourism ecosystem. Today, the UAE stands out as a leading destination for individuals seeking dermatological and aesthetic treatments.

The high-value deals signed during this year's edition reflect the growing global and local importance of the dermatology and aesthetic medicine sectors, underscoring continuous growth in this vital field.

Furthermore, the conference reaffirmed Dubai's global stature as a key venue for hosting prominent medical events by offering a dynamic platform for scientific exchange, knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing cutting-edge medical technologies.

Artificial intelligence (AI) featured prominently throughout the conference, signalling its rising influence in shaping the future of dermatology and aesthetics by accelerating development, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enhancing clinical efficiency.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma, commented, "This rapidly growing sector is considered one of the most advanced globally, with the cosmetic surgery market exceeding US$56 billion last year. It is expected to continue its accelerated growth in the coming years, driven by medical and technological advancements and increased public awareness of the importance of skincare and aesthetic health."

This year, the conference discussed several non-traditional aspects of dermatological treatment, most notably the emphasis on the importance of psychological and social dimensions in the therapeutic process, and their pivotal role in enhancing treatment effectiveness and improving the quality of life for patients.

The final day of Dubai Derma featured a distinguished session titled "Future of Dermatology", specially designed for students, interns, and dermatology residents. The session explored key topics related to the future of the specialty, including subspecialties in dermatology, evolving medical needs, pediatric dermatological conditions, and dermatopathology.

In another first for the Middle East, the conference hosted a collaborative session between Dubai Derma and the Skin of Colour Society, focusing on treatments tailored for patients with skin of colour. This initiative lays the groundwork for future educational and awareness-driven programmes promoting inclusivity and diversity in dermatology.

Dubai Derma 2025 welcomed over 25,000 visitors from 114 countries. The exhibition featured dedicated country pavilions, with the Republic of Korea hosting the largest pavilion.