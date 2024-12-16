Ajman Chamber, in collaboration with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), organized an introductory workshop entitled "Distributed Solar System" (DSS). The event aimed to raise awareness among the private sector about the opportunities to leverage solar energy solutions, as per the recent ministerial decision, and to highlight the latest advancements in solar energy production. The workshop also aimed to empower private sector entity owners to adopt clean and sustainable energy solutions and foster innovation in this vital sector.

The workshop was attended by Jamila Kajoor, Acting Executive Director of Member Relations and Support at Ajman Chamber, along with business owners, company representatives, industrialists, and energy sector experts at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman.

In her opening remarks, Kajoor emphasized that the workshop seeks to identify entities eligible for electrical connection and generation of electricity from solar energy as defined by Ministerial Decision No. 152/2024, "On the Regulation of the Consumption and Export of Distributed Solar Electricity in the Areas Under the Jurisdiction of Etihad Electricity and Water Company."

Kajoor commended the government's efforts in encouraging investment and supporting the growth of the private sector's productivity through the launch of effective initiatives and the updating of legislative policies to align with the aspirations of the business community, motivating them to adopt sustainable energy technologies.

She added that the workshop provided a platform for discussing best practices and exchanging expertise on ways to harness solar energy as outlined in the law. Kajoor underscored Ajman Chamber's commitment to educating its member companies and factories about the latest technologies and solar energy production solutions by expanding cooperation with EtihadWE and its approved solar energy service providers.

She further praised EtihadWE's efforts in providing high-quality services and achieving sustainability in water and energy management, as well as providing efficient networks and service infrastructure that contribute to preserving natural resources and enhancing the competitiveness of the economy and attracting investments.

Haneyah Abdullah Al Hassani, Senior Manager Network Planning - Distribution, presented an overview of the initiative for companies and factories to benefit from solar energy solutions in accordance with the issued ministerial decision, the required conditions, the calculation of electricity bills, the eligible categories for electrical connection, and the permitted solar energy limits.

The workshop concluded with an open discussion session where attendees exchanged views and inquiries, discussed practical solutions for leveraging solar energy, and commended the outstanding role of Ajman Chamber and EtihadWE in organizing this workshop and providing an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies and practical solutions in the field of solar electricity.