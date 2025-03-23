Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIM Congress 2025, in its 14th edition, will highlight the latest global innovations in the mobility sector under the Future Cities Portfolio, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and policymakers to explore the future of advanced transportation.

Among this year’s most prominent participants is PAL-V, showcasing the PAL-V Liberty, the world’s first FlyDrive vehicle. This revolutionary vehicle combines the convenience of traditional driving with the freedom of flying, presenting a practical vision for the future of mobility.

As transportation systems face increasing challenges, such as traffic congestion and intercity travel delays, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) offers a transformational solution, enhancing efficiency, reducing travel time, and improving transportation infrastructure worldwide.

“As mobility evolves, we are proud to showcase the PAL-V Liberty at AIM Congress 2025,” said Robert Dingemanse, Founder and CEO of PAL-V. “The UAE’s forward-thinking approach to advanced air mobility makes it an ideal platform to explore how FlyDrive vehicles can revolutionize transportation. With the PAL-V Liberty, we are bringing the future of mobility to reality—creating seamless, efficient, and flexible transportation solutions for governments, professionals and private individuals.”

PAL-V Liberty: A Ground-breaking Innovation in Mobility

In 2020, PAL-V Liberty achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first FlyDrive vehicle to obtain European road certification, allowing it to drive alongside traditional vehicles. After four years of safe operation on public roads, it has successfully passed its first Periodic Technical Inspection (PTI), reaffirming its safety and reliability as both a road vehicle and an aircraft.

PAL-V is now finalizing its aviation certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), paving the way for the first deliveries of PAL-V Liberty to government agencies, businesses, and individual customers eager to embrace this revolutionary mobility technology.

UAE: A Global Leader in Advanced Mobility Solutions

The United Arab Emirates has positioned itself as a global pioneer in smart and sustainable mobility, investing heavily in advanced air mobility, autonomous vehicles, and cutting-edge infrastructure. This commitment solidifies its status as a leading hub for innovation in the transportation sector.

The PAL-V FlyDrive platform aligns seamlessly with the UAE’s vision for the future, offering a scalable and practical mobility solution that integrates smoothly into the country's evolving transportation landscape. As traffic congestion continues to challenge major cities worldwide, the ability to switch between driving and flying offers a game-changing approach to reducing travel time, increasing efficiency, and enhancing productivity while improving the overall quality of life.

A Unique Experience for Visitors at AIM 2025

Visitors to AIM Congress 2025 will have an exclusive opportunity to see the PAL-V Liberty up close and learn about its journey from concept to reality. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with the PAL-V team, explore investment and partnership opportunities, and discuss how PAL-V’s solutions can be integrated into global transportation networks, contributing to more efficient and flexible mobility systems worldwide.

The 14th edition of AIM Congress will be held from April 7 to 9, 2025, under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure,” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. It will feature over 25,000 prominent participants from 180 countries.

AIM Congress 2025, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is set to offer a wide range of activities, including events, forums, dialogue sessions, workshops, high-level meetings, the AIM Investment Awards and Exhibition, a start-ups competition, and showcases country-specific investment opportunities, highlighting eight key portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

For more information, please visit: https://www.aimcongress.com