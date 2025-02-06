The AI Everything Global 2025 showcase, now ongoing, brings together global innovators to demonstrate the latest AI breakthroughs and industry-leading use cases.

Dubai, UAE – At the inaugural Ai Everything Summit held yesterday, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at UAE Government, delivered a powerful call to action. He emphasised that nations, governments, and organisations must adopt AI technologies sooner rather than later in order to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber-attacks.

The Summit took place at the iconic Abu Dhabi’s St. Regis, Saadiyat Island Resort, serving as the venue for the world’s largest public-private AI gathering, Ai Everything Global 2025. It brought together global tech leaders, industry professionals, and investors, making the event the focal point for discussions on reshaping the future AI-powered economy.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech show, this landmark event serves as a deep dive into the profound shifts AI is bringing to industries and economies. Under the theme “Big Winds of Change. It’s Ai in Everything”, it provides a platform for thought leaders to explore the revolutionary advancements in AI and the recalibration of global economies driven by rapidly changing technological landscape.

In front of a packed audience, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at UAE Government was among the guest speakers during a panel discussion where he emphasised the crucial role of governments planning ahead to ensure they not only meet the demand of AI but also win the fight against cybercrime.

He outlined five main pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership – all part of the UAE’s newly-announced National Cybersecurity Strategy – as essential components to promoting the growth of AI. However, he posited that engaging in conversations and forging relationships to advance the sector is even more important.

He said: “The vision of our leadership is to turn the UAE into an AI hub. Furthermore, there is a lot cybercrime happening (around the world) today which is why we need to be more proactive and build the right infrastructure to protect our digital systems through AI. It’s even more important to leverage AI, as it’s the future of tackling cybercrime.”

Only a matter of time before AI can help decide prosecution cases

The discussion also featured insights from H.E. Salem Ali Juma Al Zaabi, Head of Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Prosecution at UAE Public Prosecution, highlighting the organisation’s AI strategy adopting to address crime cases.

He said: “AI saves us much time by helping us through analysis, but it does not contribute to making a decision. With that said, I believe it's not far away [that AI is making prosecution decisions]. It's now almost there. We should keep the same speed of AI going but choose where to implement and test AI in different cases of crime.”

The Ai Everything Global 2025 showcase exhibition continues to feature thought-provoking debates and conversations, gathering over 500 big-tech enterprises, SMEs, and award-winning startups from more than 70 countries worldwide. The event also convenes 500 Chief AI Officers (CAIOs), 200 expert speakers, and over 150 investors with USD 70 billion in assets under management (AUM).

For more information, please visit www.aieverythingglobal.com

Follow Ai Everything Global on social media: Facebook | Instagram | X | LinkedIn

Hashtag: #AiEverythingGlobal

-Ends-

About Ai Everything Global

Ai Everything Global, the world’s premier AI event, debuts in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 4-6 February 2025 – organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and best-rated tech show hosted annually in Dubai. The inaugural edition stages the largest AI ecosystem gathering worldwide, welcoming over 500 AI big tech, SMEs, and award-winning startups alongside 500 Chief AI Officers (CIAOs), 150 global investors, 200 international speakers, and 100 commercial AI developers from over 70 countries. It unites the world’s foremost AI experts, thought leaders, and corporate innovators to discover the most transformative hands-on use cases, address AI commercialisation challenges, forge new partnerships, accelerate cross-continental innovation, and shape the future of AI applications. For more information, please visit: aieverythingglobal.com.

About Dubai World Trade Centre

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

Media Contact:

Tayce Marchesi, PR Manager, DWTC | tayce.marchesi@dwtc.com

Ahmad Khalloudi, Account Manager, Seven Media | ahmadkhalloudi@sevenmedia.ae